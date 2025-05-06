Arc announces new senior appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arc welcomes Anna Murphy as head of marketing. Overseeing marketing across the Arc Systems Group, Anna's role is key to helping drive the future direction of the brand and all related activity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 16 years of marketing and communications experience, Anna started out as a journalist working on national magazines and newspapers, before moving into marketing at a national MSP and software provider, with her most recent role being head of marketing at international digital marketing agency, Hallam.

With over 140 staff across four UK locations, Arc supports over 600 businesses nationwide with everything from desktop support to hybrid cloud, data centre hosting and IT strategy, through to Public cloud (Azure), SharePoint, Power Apps, AI and Purview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arc Systems Group welcomed Clear Thinking (MSP) in January 2024, Nationwide IT Consultancy in October 2024 and Perspicuity in January 2025.

Anna Murphy joins as head of marketing

Geoff Wing, Chief Revenue Officer at Arc, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Anna to Arc. The head of marketing role is vital for not only elevating our marketing efforts but also playing a significant role in shaping our broader business success, internally and externally.”