ArrowXL appoints new business development manager to drive growth
Sarah has held a number of high-level business development roles in the logistics industry where she was responsible for managing the end-to-end sales cycle from lead generation to efficient onboarding. In her role, Sarah will work with key stakeholders across the business to identify new markets and business opportunities to support strategic growth plans.
Commenting on her appointment Sarah said: “ArrowXL has a fantastic reputation in the industry and I look forward to working with the team to build on that success. In my previous roles I have worked with many retailers so understand their challenges and what they’re looking for from a delivery partner. As experts in the delivery of large, bulky items I see significant opportunities for ArrowXL to expand its commercial footprint, delivering direct-to-consumer and business-to-business solutions nationwide.”
Craig Kavanagh Sales Director at ArrowXL, commented: “Sarah’s commitment to delivering results and achieving success aligns perfectly with our company’s vision. Her focus will be on developing strong partnerships with our clients, ensuring we continue to exceed their expectations.”