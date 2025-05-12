ArrowXL joins gap group on charity cycle to promote the circular economy

ArrowXL, the UK’s largest and longest established two-person home delivery specialist, will join GAP Group North East, the UK electrical recycling experts, on their upcoming 'Tour De Fridge' charity bike ride.

The initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and raise awareness about mental health, as-well as celebrate GAP’s 20th anniversary and commissioning of their new recycling facility in Scotland.

The 'Tour De Fridge' event, scheduled for 20-23 May, will see 20 participants per day (45 in total) from GAP Group, and a number of their partners, cycle over 200 miles over four days, from their Gateshead site to their new recycling facility in Perth, taking it in turns to tow a fridge on a trailer which will be the first fridge to commission the new plant.

Funds raised through the initiative will go to ‘Changing Minds with Pick Up a Penny’, a charity dedicated to mental health awareness and support for children and young adults.

Ian Pearson, Procurement Manager at AXL, will take part in the event, cycling the whole distance. Ian commented: "We’re proud to be part of such a great event. We’ve been working in partnership with GAP Group for over a year now, delivering their re-purposed appliances to customers across the UK. At ArrowXL, we’re committed to minimising our CO2 emissions and waste, and driving sustainable solutions for a greener future.”

The charity bike ride celebrates 20 years of trading for GAP Group and the opening of their second dedicated fridge recycling facility in Perth. Local MP for Gateshead East and Jarrow, Kate Osborne, will attend the start of the event and wave the riders off as they make their way to Perth.

Peter Moody, Chief Exec at GAP Group, commented: “By cycling together we hope to inspire others to take proactive steps towards recycling more of their white goods. In 2019 we commissioned Europe's latest fridge processing plant and as a result, we now collect and process 700,000 domestic and commercial fridges every year, equating to nearly 2,000 fridges per day.”

Craig Kavanagh, Sales Director at ArrowXL added: “We work with a number of our clients to extend the lifespan of products through practices like repair, refurbishment, reuse, and recycling. Our rework service helps to promote the importance of the circular economy by minimising waste and maximising the value of resources by keeping them in use for as long as possible, and we hope this initiative will encourage similar efforts.We wish all the riders the best of luck in this event and we’re looking forward to seeing photos of Ian towing the fridge!”