ArrowXL launches ambitious Zero Waste Roadmap

AXL & GAP Haulage

ArrowXL, the UK’s largest and longest established two-person home delivery specialist, has launched an ambitious ‘Zero Waste Roadmap’ as part of its commitment to minimising CO2 emissions. This initiative encompasses a strategic focus on recycling white goods, and the establishment of a National Recycling Centre at its Wigan depot.

ArrowXL will work in partnership with GAP Renew and GAP Waste, the recycling and waste expert, to implement specialised processes for the recycling of white goods, ensuring that materials such as refrigerators, washing machines, and other appliances are responsibly repurposed.

ArrowXL currently collect 48,000 white goods for recycling a year, transporting them to their depot in Wigan for processing. 6,000 of these units are transferred from the Airdrie site. Under the new Zero Waste Roadmap, these items will now be transported from Airdrie to GAP Renew’s recycling centre in Perth, reducing miles driven by 40,000 per year, translating to a reduction of 6.5t of CO2 emissions. In addition, all AXL drivers will be trained to identify units for resale, helping to reduce landfill waste.

Peter Moody, Chief Exec at GAP Group, commented: “Arrow’s commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our goals at GAP Group. This initiative not only reduces waste but also promotes the circular economy by reintegrating valuable resources into new manufacturing cycles.”

As part of its Zero Waste Roadmap, ArrowXL has established a cutting-edge National Recycling Centre at their Wigan depot.This facility will serve as a hub for processing and sorting recyclable materials in line with DEFRA’s new ‘Simpler Recycling’ regulations, affecting businesses from 31 March 2025. AXL Drivers will be trained to sort paper, carboard, plastic and polystyrene prior to arriving at the Wigan site, to maximise the recycling opportunities of packaging waste materials, and ensure operational efficiencies.

Ian Pearson, Procurement Manager at ArrowXL, commented: "We are thrilled to introduce our Zero Waste Roadmap, which represents a significant step forward in our journey towards sustainability. We want the disposal of our waste to become a USP for us and our clients. By investing in innovative recycling initiatives and infrastructure, we are not only fulfilling our corporate responsibility but also setting a new standard for sustainability practices within the logistics industry.”

ArrowXL's Zero Waste Roadmap aligns with its broader commitment to integrating sustainable practices into its core operations. As a leader in two-person delivery, ArrowXL remains steadfast in its commitment to minimise CO2 emissions and waste, and utilise sustainable energy sources wherever possible.