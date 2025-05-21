ArrowXL optimises last mile delivery and unlocks capacity with Descartes

Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that ArrowXL, the U.K.’s largest and longest-established two-person home delivery and warehousing specialist, is using Descartes’ route planning and execution solution to automate and optimise last mile delivery route planning.

This enables ArrowXL’s route planning team to plan and optimise routes for deliveries dynamically and more efficiently, unlocking transportation capacity for the organisation.

“ArrowXL is focused on bespoke services centered around a customer-first approach,” said Rachel Hopkins, Chief Information Officer, ArrowXL.

“With over 40 years’ experience completing deliveries for the U.K.’s leading retailers, e-tailers, and manufacturers, we manage over 2.6 million consumer deliveries annually and we’re growing. We cover 100 percent of the U.K., with 98% of the country covered six days a week and the remaining 2% covered on nominated days—all from seven main hubs and eight outbases using a fleet of 250 vehicles.

AXL Warehouse

"We offer ‘Next-Day’, ‘Nominated Day’ and ‘Diary Booking’ delivery appointments to customers, as well as the setting up and connection of some white goods, assembly of some furniture items, and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling and packaging removal. Managing and executing these delivery services successfully at the sheer scale that we do requires precision planning and execution.

"With Descartes in place, our team of planners has automated and streamlined previous manual planning processes, allowing us to optimise our vehicle usage and minimise CO2 emissions. This approach increases capacity across our operations dynamically in real-time. Since the Descartes solution interfaces between our system and our clients’ systems, we provide the entire value chain with a true view of delivery capacity to take advantage of, allowing everyone to increase operational efficiency.”

Descartes’ cloud-based last mile delivery solution helps distribution-intensive companies improve operational efficiency and customer experience. It supports dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery.

The Descartes solution improves route productivity by using advanced optimisation technology to reduce the distance driven per delivery, which maximises delivery capacity and reduces costs. In ArrowXL’s case, Descartes helps the company to manage deliveries efficiently where boundaries between delivery locations and team areas are unclear. Descartes also improves delivery sustainability with increased route productivity.

ArrowXL Delivery Truck

“We’re pleased our solution is playing an important role for ArrowXL in optimising route planning and maintaining a high-level of customer experience,” said Gary Taylor, VP Sales, EMEA at Descartes. “ArrowXL delivers goods daily in the U.K. for some of the highest profile brands in ecommerce and on the high street. Automating route planning and helping planners to execute this function dynamically will continue to allow the business to unlock capacity, support with increasing revenue, and enable their own clients to provide more delivery slots to their customers, all of which improves overall customer experience and service levels.”

About ArrowXL

ArrowXL is the UK’s largest and longest-established two-person home delivery and warehousing specialist. We are committed to innovation and continuous improvement - investing in technology, new services and training.

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world.