ArrowXL secures fifth consecutive RoSPA Gold Award

ArrowXL the UK’s largest and longest established two-person home delivery specialist, has won a fifth consecutive RoSPA Gold Award for demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.

The esteemed RoSPA Awards program now celebrates its 68th year as the UK’s largest and most impactful health and safety programme. With almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees, they offer a platform to spotlight an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety. Organisations receiving a Gold RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice demonstrating well developed occupational health and safety management systems and culture, outstanding control of risk and very low levels of error, harm and loss.

David Keen, Regional Health and Safety Mananger at ArrowXL, said: “As the UK’s largest 2-person delivery specialist, health and safety is of paramount importance to us. Providing a safe working environment protects the well-being of employees, our clients and the general public and we will continue to drive the highest standards in health and safety management."

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: "Workplace accidents don't just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

“We congratulate ArrowXL for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”