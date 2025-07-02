ArrowXL strengthens its presence in the south

Jay Chavda & Craig Kavanagh

ArrowXL, the UK’s largest and longest established two-person home delivery specialist, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Chavda, as its Business Development Manager (BDM) for the South of the UK. In his new role, Jay will oversee strategic business development in the region to support the company’s growth strategy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over a decade of experience in business development, Jay will focus on broadening Arrow’s presence in the market, developing new relationships and enhancing its existing partnerships. In his previous role he led the launch and growth of Singapore Airlines ecommerce shipping business in the UK, helping to drive brand awareness and increase group revenue.

Commenting on his appointment Jay said: “In my previous roles I’ve worked from ground zero to build the brand and establish a customer base. ArrowXL has an excellent reputation and I’m excited to be part of this dynamic, fast-paced organisation known for its commitment to excellence in two-person delivery services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Kavanagh Sales Director at ArrowXL, commented: “Jay’s strong track record in delivering exceptional service for clients and driving revenue growth makes him a valuable addition to ArrowXL. With a strong team in place, we’re well positioned to deliver on our future plans, and maintain our position as a leader in the logistics industry.”