As AI Transforms HR, Is Empathy Being Left Behind?

AI & HR

AI is helping HR teams become more efficient, offering data-driven solutions across recruitment, onboarding and employee engagement. However, while the technology is rapidly advancing, questions remain about its ability to handle the emotional and interpersonal challenges that HR professionals navigate every day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Efficiency is improving, but human support cannot be automated

Organisations are increasingly using AI to streamline operations. This includes software that can sift through thousands of job applications in seconds, chatbots that respond to employee queries at any time and platforms that identify trends in performance data. These tools are helping HR departments save time, reduce costs and make quicker decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet HR experts are warning that while AI supports certain processes, it cannot replace the human judgement and empathy that are often required in complex or sensitive situations.

Nicola Callaghan, Director of HR Caddy, reflects on how organisations are balancing automation with human support:

"AI can absolutely help speed things up, particularly when it comes to sorting CVs or flagging trends in engagement, but the human aspect of HR should never be lost.

“The moment you're dealing with a grievance, mental health concern or team conflict, it's the emotional intelligence of an experienced HR professional that makes the difference.

“No algorithm can build trust in the way a person can."

AI is supporting recruitment and performance monitoring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The use of AI in recruitment is becoming widespread. Tools are being used to match candidates to roles based on experience, qualifications and even language used in CVs. In some cases, this has helped reduce unconscious bias, provided the technology is trained on inclusive data. However, AI still isn’t perfect at this. In a BBC article last year, it revealed a user, who’d been screened out of an interview previously, applied for the same job but adjusted their birthdate and this change landed them the interview.

AI is also increasingly involved in employee performance tracking. It can highlight patterns that suggest disengagement or burnout and even recommend tailored development plans.

In onboarding, digital platforms are improving consistency by guiding new starters through training materials and policies, often with virtual assistants available to answer questions instantly.

These tools are helping HR departments become more data-driven. However, experts stress the importance of using this data alongside human insight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola shares her experience of where AI has supported positive outcomes in recruitment and performance processes:

"We’ve seen some great examples where AI has helped identify development needs early, allowing managers to step in before issues escalate.

“But it only works well when combined with the context a line manager or HR professional brings.

“We always advise our clients to use AI as an aid, not a replacement, for conversations. It’s the human follow-up that turns insight into action.”

Human connection remains essential in complex scenarios

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI remains limited in situations that require emotional understanding. Conflict resolution, wellbeing conversations and sensitive feedback discussions requires the ability to adapt to the needs of the individual.

AI also struggles with cultural nuance. While it can be trained to flag certain language or behaviour patterns, it often lacks the deeper awareness needed to manage diverse teams and promote true inclusion.

These limitations mean that while AI can inform decisions, the final judgement must still rest with experienced HR professionals who understand the people behind the data.

Nicola Callaghan comments on the importance of keeping people at the heart of HR, especially when dealing with sensitive issues:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People don't just want to be heard, they want to be understood.

“That means having someone who can read between the lines, pick up on non-verbal cues and respond with empathy. AI just isn’t there yet.

“When it comes to personal or difficult conversations, that human connection is irreplaceable."

A blended approach offers the best path forward

Rather than viewing AI as a solution to all challenges, HR leaders are being encouraged to see it as a tool that supports human-led decision-making. When used thoughtfully, AI can remove administrative barriers, freeing up time for more meaningful work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A balanced approach, where AI is used to enhance rather than replace people-focused practices, is emerging as the preferred strategy.

Nicola explains how HR Caddy is supporting organisations to adopt AI without losing their people-first culture:

"We support businesses in introducing smart tech in ways that complement their existing HR strategies.

“The goal is never to replace people but to give them more time to do what they do best connect, support and lead.

“The most successful implementations we’ve seen are where AI enhances the employee experience rather than distances it."