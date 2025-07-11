As UK skills shortage continues, Howdens launches business builder to bridge the skills gap

Howdens highlights UK skills shortage.

Howdens, the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, today announces the launch of its Business Builder initiative to help bridge the skills gap and to empower sole traders.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national skills shortage is a widely reported and growing challenge, and a real concern for those working in the industry today, with 80% expressing worries about the shortage, and 88% saying more should be done to attract new industry talent, including creating more apprenticeships (74%); more bursaries (58%), changes to the education system (48%) and investment in more training (34%).

Over 40% of tradespeople stated that their business has been affected by the crisis, and established tradespeople have reported the lack of support available in the sector, with 64% of Howdens trade customers calling for more resources to support self-employed tradespeople. Howdens also found that 47% of trades don’t think there is enough existing support for those running their own businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two thirds of tradespeople (59%) have wished they had peer-to-peer advice and support from other tradespeople when going through work stress, and nearly a third of trades (28%) have wished they had a mentor when experiencing issues when running their own business*.

In response, and amid the industry-wide skills shortage, Howdens Business Builder launches as a free online source of information and peer-to-peer tips from established tradespeople to help fellow trades to build and grow their businesses. It brings together experts to share insight on finances, how to manage your business, customer acquisition and retention, how to market a small business and more.

Austin Cooke, Managing Director - Trade at Howdens, said, “The national skills shortage has been well-publicised, but we think the industry needs to do more to encourage new sole traders to join it, and more to support tradespeople to build their business skills and grow their business. As the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, we want to empower new and aspiring sole traders, and further support established tradespeople, to help them grow their businesses as their trusted partners.

“Business Builder reflects our commitment to helping make the industry stronger, upskilled, and more resilient. Whether it’s through practical training, business skills, or simply a place to connect with others, Business Builder is here to support new and growing trade professionals every step of the way – the latest evolution of how we’ve always done business, with tradespeople at the heart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howdens Business Builder covers a range of must-know topics, designed to empower and grow trade businesses. It provides a practical and supportive framework, offering;

Business Skills Training: Essential knowledge for managing finances, marketing, customer service, and business growth

Peer-to-Peer Advice: Insights from experienced professionals, helping others to learn from those who have been there

Practical Trade Skills: Access to workshops, tutorials, and advice on perfecting craft and expanding capabilities

Industry Insights: Guidance on how to adapt, thrive, and grow in a rapidly changing market.

Each month, a new topic will launch on Howdens.com, featuring advice from experienced tradespeople who have successfully built their own businesses – as well as tips from industry experts on essential areas like insurance, and legal matters.

In addition to the online content, Howdens will run 12 depot events across the UK, giving tradespeople the chance to drop in, meet industry experts and like-minded tradespeople, and get tailored advice on growing their businesses. These depot events also give tradespeople a chance to meet their local depot team to understand how Howdens can support building their business.

Howdens products are only available through the trade, as their trade know-how ensures every job is completed to the highest standard. All products are from local stock for the best availability and convenience, saving tradespeople time on their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howdens offers a wide range of kitchen and bedroom collections, from best on budget to premium timber kitchens with paint-to-order 24 colour options, along with joinery, doors, and flooring. Kitchens feature rigid cabinets and are manufactured in their factories and are backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee. Products are available from stock at over 850 depots across the UK and Republic of Ireland, ensuring availability when needed. Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring, and Fuller & Forge ironmongery, providing a complete solution for any project.

Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online, and local depots can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.

To find out more about Howdens Business Builder, or products and local depots, visit www.Howdens.com/Business-Builder