Asda recalls Succulent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns due to labelling mix-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Asda is recalling its prawn product due to a labelling mistake. The supermarket giant said its Succulent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns have been recalled as its label shows an incorrect use-by date, making them unsafe to eat.

Food Safety Agency said the affected products are Asda Succulent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns Pack size 210g with a batch code of L66000 and a use by date of December 21, 2024. The agency said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda has recalled its prawn product due to a use-by-date labelling error

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. The product listed above has been labelled with an incorrect ‘use-by’ which makes them unsafe to eat. For more information please contact Asda Customer services on 0800 952 0101.”

The supermarket said: “If you have purchased Asda Succelent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns with Use By Date of 21 Dec, Batch Number L66000 please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.