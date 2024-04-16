Asda recalls Succulent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns due to labelling mix-up

Asda has recalled its prawn product due to a use-by-date labelling error
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
Asda is recalling its prawn product due to a labelling mistake. The supermarket giant said its Succulent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns have been recalled as its label shows an incorrect use-by date, making them unsafe to eat.

Food Safety Agency said the affected products are Asda Succulent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns Pack size 210g with a batch code of L66000 and a use by date of December 21, 2024. The agency said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat them.

“Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. The product listed above has been labelled with an incorrect ‘use-by’ which makes them unsafe to eat. For more information please contact Asda Customer services on 0800 952 0101.”

The supermarket said: “If you have purchased Asda Succelent Cooked & Peeled King Prawns with Use By Date of 21 Dec, Batch Number L66000 please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

