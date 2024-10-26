Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As Halloween and Christmas approach, Asda has unveiled its first-ever Rewards Mega Event, giving customers exclusive discounts of up to 50% on seasonal essentials.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Friday, October 25, through Sunday, October 27, the limited-time sale includes deals on everything from Halloween pumpkins to Christmas confectionery tubs and the latest gaming release.

The offers are available in-store for Asda Rewards loyalty app users, who can activate special coupons to access these savings.

Highlights from the Mega Event include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS4, PS5, XBOX SX) - £40 (down from £56, saving £16 with coupon): Asda Rewards customers can snap up the highly anticipated new release Black Ops 6 for just £40 on its release date, Friday, October 25. Get the deal here2 for £5 on Confectionery Tubs (down from 2 for £9, saving £4): Perfect for the holiday season, customers can pick up festive favourites like Quality Street, Cadbury Heroes, and Celebrations for just £2.50 per tub when purchasing two. Get the deal here

Asda Large Carving Pumpkin - £1 (down from £1.89, saving 47% with coupon): Just in time for Halloween, shoppers can get a large carving pumpkin for £1, a returning staple with five-star reviews from previous years Get the deal here .

Ariel Pods Platinum 44 Pack - £5 (down from £9.50, saving 53%): This pack of 44 Ariel Platinum Pods offers customers a low cost of just over 11p per capsule, ideal for energy- and water-conscious washing. Get the deal here.

Kronenbourg 18-Pack - £10 (down from £14, saving £4): Each 440ml can in the pack comes to only £1.80, a deal perfect for holiday gatherings. Get the deal here

Smirnoff Premium Vodka (1L) - £16 (down from £19, saving £3): Another seasonal essential, customers can pick up a bottle of Smirnoff at a reduced price. Get the deal here

Asda has unveiled its first-ever Rewards Mega Event, giving customers exclusive discounts of up to 50% on seasonal essentials. | In Pictures via Getty Images

The Mega Event is Asda’s latest offering in the lead-up to the holiday season, making it easier for customers to stock up on essentials and festive treats. Deals are available only in stores, while stocks last, and customers are encouraged to activate the offers in their Asda Rewards app to take full advantage of these discounts.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement