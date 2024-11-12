Assetz Capital can now provide 24 hour credit decisioning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Assetz Capital, a leading funder in the SME residential development market, recently announced the launch of its new 9.35% development finance rate, aimed at providing house builders, brokers, and landowners with a fast reliable financing solution.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Credit decisioning is now also available within 24 hours on straight forward transactions - which aims to provide trusted, consistent financing in an increasingly cautious market, where risk management is paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Harper, Chief Credit Officer at Assetz Capital, commented, “In today’s market, it's crucial that developers and brokers know they can rely on firm credit decisions. Our priority is working with trusted SME developers who have a strong track record in liquid sales markets, and we stand behind our terms as long as the project's core metrics remain stable. We believe that certainty and transparency in the lending process are more important than ever given the economic climate.”

Recent market conditions have created both opportunities and challenges for the property sector. As developers take on more ambitious projects or expand their existing portfolios, the ability to secure finance quickly, while ensuring that risks are appropriately managed, has become increasingly critical. Assetz Capital’s track record, with almost £2bn deployed in UK property development since its inception, underlines its commitment to balancing rapid funding with responsible lending.

Tim Harper

“Having funded close to £2bn of property transactions across the UK, we are very aware of the risks that come with property development, particularly as the market faces potential economic headwinds,” Harper added. “Our approach is to provide competitive financing with speed, but also with initial careful scrutiny to ensure that we are supporting sustainable and profitable projects in areas of need. Our ability to deliver faster than a Challenger Bank while maintaining a rigorous risk assessment process is what sets us apart.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re eager to hear from brokers and developers with strong credentials,” Harper concluded. “Whether it’s supporting the expansion of existing schemes or helping landowners unlock new potential, our ability to offer fast, firm decisions, backed by our expertise in risk management, makes us a dependable partner for future growth.”

Earlier this year Assetz launched an enhanced initial day 1 funding for development finance schemes up to 70% LTGDV. This strategic initiative provides housebuilders with the cash injection at the start of the project.

This recent activity follows a period of significant lending growth for Assetz Capital and the company’s next milestone is to exceed £2bn in funding with support of five key organisations, providing deep funding lines to continue the ambitious growing plans of the business.