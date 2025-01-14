Assetz Capital completes £1.7 Million transaction for residential development in Ealing

Andrew Fraser

Assetz Capital, a leading residential development funder, has successfully finalised a £1.7 million funding transaction for the development of five modern apartments in Ealing, South West London. Renowned for its strong residential appeal and diverse local amenities, Ealing provides an ideal setting for this development.

The construction phase is planned over a 12-month period, followed by a 6-month sales run-off and the funder providing up to 65% Loan to Gross Development Value (LTGDV), demonstrating their commitment to supporting high-quality residential projects in sought-after locations.

The transaction was notably completed within just four weeks of receiving valuation and monitoring surveyors' reports. Andrew Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer at Assetz Capital, commented: “This deal was introduced and exceptionally packaged by a well-known development finance brokerage. The speed of turnaround was crucial for both the broker and the borrower, and we are proud to have delivered this transaction in just four weeks. We remain dedicated to funding quickly and supporting opportunities not just in London but across all regions of the UK. In 2025, speed and certainty will continue to be vital for brokers, and Assetz Capital is well-positioned to deliver on both fronts.”

With a proven track record in facilitating swift and reliable funding solutions, Assetz Capital remains a trusted partner for brokers and developers alike. This latest transaction underscores their ongoing commitment to enabling the growth of residential development across the UK.