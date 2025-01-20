Assetz Capital expands London and South East focus following £193m of residential development funding

Scott Pamflett

Scott Pamflett, Relationship Director at Assetz Capital for London & South East, is extending his focus to development finance and residential refurbishment markets.

This follows the recent announcement of Assetz Capital rate reductions from 9.35%, across their development finance range, backed by 24-hour credit decisioning.

Scott is expecting to see huge growth for brokers and borrowers alike in 2025.

“At Assetz Capital, we’ve seen a surge in development enquiries since we launched our new challenger bank rates at the end of 2024. I’m delighted to be able to support SME property developers in London and the South East, turning their building ambitions into reality. The government’s planning reforms are an added stimulus to the development and refurbishment markets. PDR and PBSA office conversions still remain a key cog in residential and student supply. We believe that brokers deserve quick decision making and the certainty of funding that Assetz Capital can offer.”

Scott went on to say, “The difference I can make for a local, SME property developer is that I am based in the field, so I understand the challenges of the local market. I also have full autonomy to take a deal through to valuation, so I can work closely with my clients to move projects forward at pace to meet their ever shorter timescales to maximise their profitability.”

Andrew Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer at Assetz Capital added, “Scott is a seasoned banking professional with over 30 years’ experience in development finance and commercial banking. London and the South East have been strong markets for us; in development alone, we’ve delivered over £193m of funded schemes in recent years.

“With the backing of our highly competitive pricing, certainty of delivery and speed, we know that Scott’s extended focus on development finance and residential refurbishment will be invaluable in supporting development brokers and builders in the region.”