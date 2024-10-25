Assetz Capital launches 9.35% challenger bank development rates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Assetz Capital, a leading funder in the SME residential development market, has announced a significant milestone with the launch of its new 9.35% development finance rate, aimed at providing house builders, brokers, and landowners with a fast reliable financing solution.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer at Assetz Capital said, "We're excited to bring this highly competitive 9.35% rate to market now, when developers are clearly emboldening to build out larger phases on their existing schemes or acquire more land. Our combination of 24 hour speed, service, and certainty of funding offers a real advantage to house builders and brokers who need a trusted partner to get on with their scheme in a flexible manner. With substantial volume ready to deploy for the long term, we’re keen to hear about new developments, particularly from landowners looking to make the most of the current market dynamics”

The update follows recent news of £30.1m of transactions completing across properties in Belfast, Surrey, Glasgow and Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser continued, “Our ability to stretch LTGDV beyond challenger banks in all locations, alongside keener pricing, is something that brokers and developers have been wanting, to enable new housing to be built at volume - and funded quickly.”

User (UGC) Submitted

Earlier this year Assetz launched an enhanced initial day 1 funding for development finance schemes up to 70% LTGDV. This strategic initiative provides housebuilders with the cash injection they need at the start of their project.

This recent activity follows a period of significant lending growth for Assetz Capital. Since its inception in 2013, it has established itself as an industry leader, providing over £1.7bn in funding to UK housebuilding and development. This equates to supporting the construction of 1 in every 12 new homes built by SME housebuilders.

Over the next three years Assetz Capital is gearing up to exceed the milestone of £2bn in funding with the support of five key organisations, providing deep funding lines to continue the ambitious growing plans of the business.