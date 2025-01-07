Assetz Capital launches challenger development rates from 9.35% via Brickflow.

Andrew Fraser and Glenn Franklin-Jones

Assetz Capital has announced the launch of 9.35%+ development rates via a renewed partnership with Brickflow, the digital marketplace for specialist property finance. Brickflow’s interface with advanced search and application capabilities helps brokers quickly and clearly identify the best funding options for bridging, development and commercial projects UK wide.

Andrew Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer at Assetz Capital commented on the partnership, “9.35% rates, with 24-hour credit decisioning alongside Brickflow’s whole of market access, saves brokers a huge amount of time and effort. Brokers deserve to have immediate access to leading rates and certainty of funding to enable them to build significant fee pipelines alongside a strong delivery partner in Assetz during 2025. Now is the time to use Brickflow and Assetz to shape and review that transaction.”

The integration with Brickflow, alongside Assetz Capital’s normal origination channels, allows new brokers to benchmark pricing and leverage effectively.

Glenn Franklin-Jones, Director of Lending Relationships at Brickflow noted, “We are delighted to have updated our platform to include new rates for Assetz Capital on Development Finance, Residential Bridging and Refurb. We are committed to ensuring that Brickflow represents the most accurate and up-to-date products and pricing in the market so that brokers can confidently make quick and informed judgements for their customers. We are pleased to be working closely with Assetz on their 2025 deployment strategy and look forward to seeing the business grow as they plug directly into the 200+ brokerage and debt advisor companies using Brickflow.”

Andrew Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer at Assetz capital said, “By relaunching our development rates on Brickflow, Assetz Capital affirms our support to brokers and their clients in delivering certainty of funding and speed. This partnership is a testament to our innovative approach to delivering fair funding solutions that drive progress and opportunity in the development sector UK wide.”