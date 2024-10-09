Assetz Capital unveils new leadership team as lending balances rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Assetz Capital, a leading lender to the UK SME commercial property and residential development markets, has appointed four senior executives to its board.

The board-level appointments have been made from within the company and will further strengthen its senior management team as it embarks on the next phase of growth.

The business will continue to be led by CEO and co-founder Stuart Law, with newly appointed board members including Andrew Fraser (Chief Commercial Officer), Irene Thomas (Chief Operating Officer), Mark Wardrop (Chief Financial Officer) and Tim Harper (Chief Credit Officer). Dave Allanson will continue to support the new Board as Non-Executive Director. The newly established team will bring a strong focus on operational excellence, commercial strategy, and credit best practice across the lending business.

The announcement comes as Managing Director Andrew Charnley will be stepping down from his role in due course to pursue other opportunities.

Assetz new leadership team

In recent years, Assetz Capital, which is headquartered in Manchester, has pivoted and is now fully institutionally funded, following a shift in market dynamics. The business is heading towards operating at pre-pandemic lending levels again, and expecting to move well beyond £30m of new lending per month in the next year - supporting SMEs to achieve their property development growth ambitions.

The company typically lends between £1m and £10m per deal. It specialises in development finance loans, commercial mortgages and bridging loans for the leisure, hospitality and care sectors.

Stuart Law, CEO and co-founder of Assetz Capital, said: “It is encouraging to see our lending returning to pre-pandemic levels and this reflects the expertise that we have in supporting SME house builders and property investors in accessing vital funds.

“Our board appointments mark a significant milestone for our leadership team. Each of these individuals have played an integral role in our journey so far, and their contributions will be even more valuable as we move into our next phase of growth.

“We really appreciate Andrew’s contributions and leadership. He’s been instrumental in navigating the business through a pivotal phase, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours.”