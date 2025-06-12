Audra Security launches in the UK to protect homes and small businesses

Audra Security

Audra Security, a new suite of hardware and software security products that promise to level up how homes and small businesses in the UK manage their security and internet usage, is now available in the UK.

Developed by Dotlines UK, an international technology company with a presence in 17 countries, Audra aims to make internet security more accessible, affordable and user-friendly, while also championing sustainable initiatives.

Audra is designed to protect families and small businesses without the hefty price tag or the need for extensive IT expertise. Unlike conventional security systems, Audra’s plug-and-play functionality and cloud-based dashboard mean that users can manage their online security with ease. The product line is divided into two segments: Home and Business.

For home users, Audra Safe and AudraVPN provide simple yet effective security measures. Audra Safe is a Wi-Fi router that makes it easy for households to manage the security of their smart devices and their family’s online safety at their fingertips. It combines standard capabilities of a typical router with enhanced security features and app-based controls. This allows parents to group devices and set rules, such as blocking certain types of content or setting time limits, helping to protect their families and encourage healthy online habits.

AudraVPN is a freemium virtual private network that ensures secure browsing and high-speed streaming for users on the go, across five devices in a single subscription.

Both Audra Safe and AudraVPN will be integrated into Dotlines UK’s Carnival Internet broadband offering to deliver a seamless and secure online experience for households.

For businesses, there’s Audra Secure. Audra Secure is a straightforward portfolio of business-specific 2-in-1 router and firewall devices that provide a scalable solution, supporting up to 250 concurrent connected devices. Users can manage the devices and rules across multiple locations from a cloud-based central dashboard. With a simple subscription model and pricing plans that span one, three, and five years, Audra Secure is perfect for businesses that are taking the first steps into protecting their business and need reliable protection without an IT department.

Matin Mahbubul, Chairman of Dotlines Group, said: We’re pleased to officially launch Audra in the UK, helping individuals and small businesses safeguard their online presence with an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution. Our goal is to provide the best protection at a price point that anyone can afford, whether you’re a busy parent or a small business owner just starting to secure your digital assets.

“We know that many households and small businesses are targeted by cybercriminals simply because they don't have the resources or knowledge to implement advanced security systems. Audra changes that by making security straightforward and accessible, so no IT expertise is required.”

For every device sold, Dotlines UK will pledge to plant up to ten trees (depending on the device) as part of its planet-positive efforts.

Matin Mahbubul continued: “We believe in giving back, not just by providing affordable security solutions but also by helping our planet. Every device sold contributes to our goal of making the world a safer, greener place.”

Dotlines UK has partnered with The Kenton Group, which will serve as the national distributor of Audra Security products throughout the UK.