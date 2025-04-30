Award-winning Piran Meadows celebrates 10 years of holiday magic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s leading holiday parks is marking a major milestone this year, as Darwin Escapes’ Piran Meadows retreat in Newquay celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Nestled in the scenic south of England, the 33-acre resort has welcomed guests from across the UK over the past decade. It recently earned top honours at the prestigious Hoseasons Awards, taking home the Diamond Awards for Best in Britain Holiday Park and Relax and Explore Cornwall Large Park.

The success of Piran Meadows is overseen by General Manager Paul Wilcox, who also manages another award-winning site nearby – Mullion Cove Coastal Retreat, recognised in the Cornwall Lodge Escapes category.

Paul described the region as a “jewel in the crown” of the Talacre-based holiday company and revealed there are exciting plans in place to attract even more holidaymakers and lodge owners this summer and beyond.

The Easter holidays saw the launch of a host of new events and activities at the 181-lodge resort, all of which were met with an enthusiastic response. Employing 50 local staff and injecting significant investment into the surrounding economy, Piran Meadows is preparing for what could be its busiest season yet.

“It’s easy to see why this was named Best in Britain, the spectacular location and scenery alone are a major USP for us,” said Paul.

“But with this latest programme of events we are aiming to also encourage more locals to use the amazing facilities following investment, notably the bar and restaurant, five-star gym, sauna, and steam room.

“There was also an upgrade of the indoor heated swimming pool, coffee shop, bowling alley and sports complex, so we are aiming to increase our membership beyond the 300 mark this year.”

The resort’s GoActive programme is back with even more family-friendly options, including bunker battles, ‘wizard workshops’, axe-throwing, rookie lifeguard lessons, and pool parties.

“We have introduced more entertainment to meet demand, which was really popular when trialled last year, especially the discos, cabaret, and live music, and our New Year’s Eve celebrations are legendary in this area,” said Paul.

“What people love more than anything is the friendliness of the team, they go above and beyond every day and foster a real community spirit, which leaves people wanting to return year after year.

“That has been the case for the last decade, so long may that continue.”