Award winning property group launches E5 Working

An award-winning property group is launching a new division to deliver much-needed investment in commercial property infrastructure across the country.

The E5 Group says its new E5 Working division will strengthen its position as a pivotal economic developer in the UK and help overcome a chronic shortage of modern commercial space.

E5 President Kevin Stevens – who previously built the Lear Group into one of the UK’s largest privately-held industrial landlords with a portfolio of nearly 1,000 units before selling the business in 2012 – said E5 Working would focus on delivering high-quality spaces and SME growth.

“There is a huge shortfall of suitable modern commercial accommodation right across this country because of an ongoing lack of investment and our dysfunctional planning system.

“There is a particular shortage of smaller units suitable for SMEs which is preventing the growth and innovation we need to drive forward our economy.

"My background in commercial property – I started my own surveying practice at 23 – has given me valuable insight into the importance of having the right commercial properties in the right locations to support business growth and community development."

E5 Working is launching with two new developments – one at Banbury in Oxfordshire and the other close to Junction 12 of the M5 in the southwest of the country.

Banbury will offer ten modern 1,000 sq ft units suitable for a range of small businesses, while the 289,000sq ft M5 development will include four to five units ranging in size from 40,000 sq ft to 130,000 sq ft, designed to cater for operational needs such as logistics and manufacturing. Both sites will feature energy efficient designs and achieve EPC A ratings.

Kevin said: “Our first two sites reflect E5's strategic emphasis on regional economic development, creating environments that cater specifically to the evolving needs of SMEs, thus driving local business viability and economic strength.

“They are in fantastic locations, offer adaptability and flexibility, and will deliver the modern, future-proofed accommodation which has been in such short supply for too long.

“Commercial property needs are changing and the rise of internet shopping in the last 20 years has resulted in significant demand for logistics units located in the right place – such as the M5 which has great transport links.

“E5 Working is a natural, strategic development for the E5 group adding to E5 Living. There are further plans for the public sector with E5 Care and E5 Minerals, all of which are planned for the future.”

E5 won Best Property in the World at the 2022 International Property Awards with a stunning one-off villa in Majorca and is behind new high-quality residential developments in Grimsby and Lincolnshire.

To find out more about E5 Working visit e5-holding.com/working.php