Awards season kicks off again at Jack 'O' Bryan's

Following being given the Highly Commended award last year, in the Scottish Excellence Young Chef of the Year awards, on his very first time of entering, Jack Coghill, of Jack ‘O’Bryan’s Bar and Kitchen in Dunfermline, has been shortlisted again, and is hoping to win the outright title next week at the awards ceremony in Glasgow.

Although Jack just missed out on the main award last year, his wide skills set – including being a Head Chef at just twenty four - impressed the judges so much that he was given the special Highly Commended Award.

Jack, who is now twenty five, is still a powerhouse in the kitchen at Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s, with the last twelve months seeing him get married to fiancée, Sarah, and win yet more acclaim for the restaurant, including the Forth Awards’ Restaurant of the Year, and Runner Up in the Fine Dining Category of the Scottish License Trade News Awards.

Along with keeping his pastry chef & chocolatier skills up to scratch with yet more training at the Callebaut Chocolate School in Banbury, Jack has found the time, along with dad Bryan, to acquire the family’s second restaurant – The Crab and Lobster Fish Shack – which he hopes to launch next month in South Queensferry.

Situated within the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant beside the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack will be an upmarket, Hamptons themed, fish & chip restaurant showcasing the finest Scottish fish and seafood.

“This nomination has come at what is the busiest time for us so far, as we build up to opening The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack by the end of April,” said Jack. “I am really glad we put the time in to fill in the entry form at the start of the year, updating all my achievements and training in the last twelve months, as it would be really fantastic to go one better and win the overall award this year.”

The Scottish Excellence Awards, which are widely considered to be Scotland’s premier hospitality awards, include a wide range of categories, from Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year, to Restaurant Newcomer, Best Sustainable Business, Pub Excellence, and Employer of the Year.

*Once again, I'm up against two very talented young chefs, one of whom was also in the competition like myself last year,” added Jack. “As we were told last year, the judges don't always give the highly commended award, so it was really good that they recognised me in that way, acknowledging a high level of skill for my age. I had a good chat with the Judges the other week, including respected Scottish Chef, Gary McLean, as part of the judging process.”

“As Awards Season kicks off for 2025, I’m hoping that the other awards we won in 2024 will also stand me in good stead!”

The full list of those nominated in the Scottish Excellence Awards 2025 can be found online at: www.scottishexcellenceawards.com.