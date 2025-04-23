Bakkavor creates 60 local jobs at its Tilmanstone Salads business

Raj Singh, Bakkavor

Bakkavor today announces it is recruiting for 60 new jobs between now and the end of June, to support a period of growth for the business – which is already one of the largest employers in the region, with a 900 strong workforce.

Set against a national context of economic uncertainty and falling growth predictions for the UK economy, news of the new roles at Tilmanstone is a welcome employment boost for the local community.

A wide range of positions are available at the Tilmanstone site for skilled and semi-skilled individuals including hygiene and production operatives, skilled production roles, team leaders and multi-skilled engineers. Hours offered depend on the role and differ from day, evenings and night shift work.

The recruitment drive at Tilmanstone Salads is part of the business’s investment in people across the site. Following the appointment of Raj Singh as the site’s new General Manager, the business has taken a number of steps to invest in its people. In recent weeks, 14 colleagues have been through Bakkavor’s leadership training programme and, across the site, pay negotiations have been successfully concluded with inflation-busting 6% pay rises for Tilmanstone colleagues.

Raj Singh, Bakkavor General Manager at Tilmanstone Salads comments: “We are delighted the business is growing, despite the challenging market conditions and I would like to thank all our Tilmanstone colleagues for their passion and hard work as part of a great team effort. Our pay awards for the year ahead allow everyone to share in our success and our leadership training demonstrates our commitment to nurture talent from within. Our success as a business also allows us to create new job opportunities. Anyone looking for a new challenge, do get in touch and be part of one of the region’s fastest growing and most successful teams.”

Bakkavor has been operating in the Kent community for more than 50 years and is well established as part of the local community. The site works with local growers to produce bags of salads and premium salad meals for M&S throughout the UK.