Balancing prams & paychecks: England’s Best Places for Working Mums in 2025

England's Best Places for Working Mums (2025)

Balancing a career and raising kids has become the norm for mums across England — but the support they get still depends heavily on where they live. So, which places are doing the most to support modern motherhood in 2025?

To find out, CoworkingCafe analysed 80+ English cities and large towns across four pillars — Work, Education, Health & Environment, and Affordability — using 15 key metrics including women’s employment, income, childcare availability and hourly fees, school access and performance, healthcare, air quality, green space, housing affordability and more. Here's what they found out:

More mums working than ever

Nearly 80% of mothers with dependent children are now in paid employment – the highest rate in two decades.

Best Cost-Comfort Hotspots in England for Working Mums

Overall winner: Lancaster ranks as England’s best place for working mums in 2025.

Families in Lancaster benefit from excellent school access (36.5 schools per 10,000 children; top 3), affordable childcare (£5.20/hour) and the second-cleanest air in the country. Additionally, 77.3% of women in Lancaster are employed, yet the average week is just 29.2 hours — a balance that makes family life more manageable.

Cheltenham ranks second

The city is notably career-friendly, with 81.8% of women in work (ranking 5th nationally for this metric) and 1 job available per each resident, signaling plentiful local opportunities. Childcare access is strong too, at roughly 2 children per place and 35.6 schools per 10,000 kids.

Best Support Strongholds in England for Working Mums

Newcastle-under-Lyme takes third, rounding out the podium

Childcare here is among the cheapest nationally at £5.00/hour, while availability is strong at 2.3 children per place. Families enjoy many public green spaces and about 92.6% of addresses have private outdoor space — small advantages that add up for working parents.

The North West is the best-represented region, with five entrants in the top 10 — Lancaster, Chester, Warrington, Birkenhead and Stockport — reflecting a compelling mix of job access and manageable living costs.

Metric leaders:

tops women’s employment (89.2%) and job density (1.30 jobs/resident); Exeter leads schools density (39.2 per 10k children) and cleanest air ;

leads schools density (39.2 per 10k children) and cleanest air St. Albans boasts the highest median annual income for women (£42,197/year) and the best performant schools;

boasts the highest median annual income for women (£42,197/year) and the best performant schools; Rotherham has the lowest childcare cost (£4.50/hr);

has the lowest childcare cost (£4.50/hr); Sheffield leads GP access (89.4 per 100k);

leads GP access (89.4 per 100k); Brighton & Hove and Wokingham tie for best childcare availability (1.5 children/place).

England Snapshot (at a glance)

Nationally, about 72% of women are in work, typically ~30 hours/week, with women’s median annual pay at nearly £34k. Childcare averages £6/hour (ages 2-4) with 2.4 children/place and ~68 GPs available per every 100k residents;

Because working mums don’t all have the same priorities, CoworkingCafe also built two additional spotlights for career-focused and financially conscious mums, respectively:

Support Strongholds —Top Places Where England's Working Mums Find Access & Support

The best cities in this ranking are: Winchester (#1), Chichester (#2), Oxford (#3), Exeter (#4) and Cheltenham (#5), offering reliable access to jobs, and support services like childcare and healthcare.

Cost-Comfort Hotspots —Top Places Where England's Working Mums Can Budget Better

The leaderboard shifts to Stafford (#1), Preston (#2), Sunderland (#3), Barnsley (#4) and Rotherham (#5) — places wherelower childcare fees and lighter housing costs are balanced by solid women’s median pay.

Read the full study and check out the methodology here: https://www.coworkingcafe.com/blog/working-moms-uk/