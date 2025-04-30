BBC Asian Network completes its move to Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Monday, April 28, Asian Network completed the final phase of its relocation to Birmingham, with all shows now broadcasting from the city as part of the BBC’s Across the UK plans.

To mark the occasion, Asian Network Breakfast with Nikita Kanda, the final show to move to the city, broadcast live from the BBC Mailbox reception in Birmingham, giving locals the opportunity to be part of the experience.

Nikita was joined by an array of guests including Strictly Come Dancing’s Lauren Oakley and The Archers’ Priyasasha Kumari, both from the West Midlands, Dr Ranj, and several Asian Network presenters.

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, also attended and unveiled a special plaque to the station live on air, cementing Asian Network’s new home in the West Midlands.

BBC Asian Network Birmingham launch- Asian Network Presenters

The move is part of the BBC’s Across the UK strategy, moving shows, talent, teams, and content away from London to allow the BBC to better reflect, represent and serve all audiences.

Ahmed Hussain, Head of Asian Network, says: “Today marks a historic day for Asian Network as we complete our plan to move the entire network to Birmingham, a city known for its diversity and creativity.

“We are proud to champion British Asian music and culture, and this is something we will continue to do from our new home. The Midlands is an important place for our listeners and so I’m delighted to be delivering on our promise of bringing more representation to the area, continuing to work with and support local companies and increase representation across the UK.

“Most of all, I’m thrilled to be bringing the Asian Network family together under one roof for the first time!”

BBC Asian Network's Birmingham launch - Ahmed Hussain, Richard Parker, Nikita Kanda

The BBC’s Across the UK strategy sets out plans for moving content, power and decision-making across the country to better reflect and represent all parts of the UK and serve all audiences. The BBC adds over £305m to the economic value of the West Midlands each year and is continuing to invest heavily in the region.

As part of the move and in line with the BBC’S strategic priority to build a bigger pop music supplier community in the West Midlands, Asian Network will continue to work with and support local suppliers, including plans to continue working with current independent suppliers Audio Always, Glenvale Media, True Thought Production, Resonate Agency and VoxWave, all based in Birmingham.

All the interviews and surprises from Asian Network Breakfast live from the BBC Mailbox reception can be heard on BBC Sounds.