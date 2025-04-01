BCS makes senior appointment to support critical infrastructure service

BCS, the specialist services provider to the digital infrastructure industry, has appointed Philip Dekker as Head of Service for its critical infrastructure cost management service offer which supports clients in the acquisition, refurbishment, expansion, decarbonisation and disposal of data centres and other technical real estate assets across the UK, Europe and beyond.

In his new role Philip will lead the company’s specialist cost management teams, developing the company’s service and looking for opportunities to provide tailored and innovative solutions to clients.

He joins from Johnson Matthey where he was Global Commercial Director responsible for the commercial function within Engineering & Capital Projects. Phil brings to the role his proven people and cross sector project leadership skills as well as insightful client side experience in the data centre and technical real estate arena.

Simon Harris, Director of Critical Infrastructure at BCS, said: “At BCS we have long recognised the role that legacy technical real estate assets play in the growing digital economy. With the average age of data centres in excess of ten years, their aging infrastructure and outdated technologies were designed during a period when current technological advancements were not anticipated.

Philip Dekker - Head of Service

“These facilities often struggle to cope with the escalating requirements of modern computing, such as higher data volumes, faster processing speeds, and the need for robust cybersecurity measures. We are helping clients realise their ambitions for their buildings as they adapt, ensuring that they deliver against financial and environmental performance targets and Phil’s experience will be invaluable in supporting this.”

Philip Dekker said: “Joining BCS reflects a significant step in aligning my career goals with a company that values innovation, professionalism, and excellence. I was drawn to their reputation for delivering mission-critical solutions and their focus on empowering businesses to thrive in complex, high-pressure environments. The opportunity to be part of a team that tackles intricate challenges and implements cutting-edge strategies is incredibly exciting.

“Moreover, the company’s culture of collaboration and its commitment to professional growth provides the perfect environment for me to contribute meaningfully while developing my skills further. It’s a chance to make a tangible impact while working alongside talented professionals who are equally passionate about driving success.”

