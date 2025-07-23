BCS makes senior appointment to support expansion in central and Eastern Europe

BCS, the specialist services provider to the digital infrastructure industry, has appointed a highly experienced professional as its Country Manager for Poland. Cezary Zieba will take up the role with a remit to manage both BCS’ existing local clients and its ongoing expansion in Poland. He will also provide support for the business in the broader Central and Eastern European region and with specific projects in France, Romania and the Middle East.

Cezary has a strong engineering background and 20+ years of leadership experience in a broad range of science-related and industry services sector within EMEA and CEE/RuCIS. He was CEO and General Manager for Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, a stand-alone business of Johnson Matthey, and held senior roles at Honeywell, 3M and SGS.

Commenting on his decision to join BCS Cezary said: “BCS has an open and supportive culture alongside a determination and passion to deliver exceptional projects in this exciting marketplace which is a rare combination. There are huge opportunities for the data centre sector in the Central and Eastern European region which is hungry to close the gap and is starting to transform its infrastructure as it moves from fossil fuels to embrace renewable power. I am excited to be supporting BCS during these exciting times.”

Commenting on the appointment Chris Coward, Director of Project Management at BCS, said: ‘As we continue our international expansion it is important that we have the right people in place to support our teams with local knowledge and expertise. Cezary’s appointment can help us maximise the opportunities within the region and with the broader business.”

