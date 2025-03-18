BCS makes senior appointment to support new Land Intelligence Service

Charlie Bruinvels

BCS, the specialist services provider to the digital infrastructure industry, has appointed Charlie Bruinvels​​​​ to head up and develop its new Land Intelligence Service which will provide clients with valuable, detailed information about potential data centre sites across the globe. It is designed to speed up the site selection process, facilitating quicker, easier and more robust development.

Charlie joins BCS from Colliers where he spent the past six years working in environmental consultancy, latterly as Director of Environmental Technical Services.

Working closely with both existing and new clients within the data centre, property and investor sectors as well as other landowners, Charlie and his team will provide development assessments and feasibility appraisals looking at a range of elements including sustainability, power, geology and geotechnical as well as ecological, social and climate change impact.

Opportunities will be assessed both on a speculative basis as well as in response to specific client requirements. A key focus will be on ensuring that the regional planning requirements can be met with BCS in some cases providing a comprehensive pre-planning pack and/or gaining planning permission.

Commenting on his appointment Chris Coward, Director of Project Management at BCS, said: ‘This latest new service will build on our current pre-construction work by providing vital intelligence on potential development opportunities. Charlie’s skills and expertise in this area will add value to the service we provide our clients, and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Charlie Bruinvels said: “The data centre sector is both exciting and challenging with high demand and stringent planning regulations. The ability to deliver the capacity needed with carbon net positive facilities is key to the future of the sector and this service will enable fast data driven decisions.”