A unique British chocolate brand is no more after the family-run factory closed its doors after 105 years blaming soaring costs.

Beech's Fine Chocolates has been making artisan chocolates including truffles, fondants and luxury chocolate bars from the same factory in Preston since 1920.

But last Tuesday, staff were told they were to be made redundant with immediate effect. The firm employed around 40 people, with many having worked at the factory for decades.

Beech's Fine Chocolates Chairman Andrew Whiting on the shop floor.

Company chairman Andrew Whiting said the closure was due to an ‘unsustainable’ increase in the cost of cocoa, which shot up 300 per cent last year.

“It was sudden and worldwide. There was no help from anywhere,” he said.

“The cost of cocoa suddenly went up from £4,500 to £12,000 last year, which had a huge impact on the business.

“A tanker last year cost £24,000 and now costs £78,000. This was unsustainable on the small profits possible in the industry. Trump would say that was equivalent to a 300% tariff.

“We passed on 20% price rise and even saw increased sales but this could not cover the massive cocoa price increase in the period when we need to buy more chocolate in the run up to Christmas.

Beech's Fine Chocolates has been making artisan chocolates including truffles, fondants and luxury chocolate bars from the same factory on Fletcher Road, Preston since 1920. | other

“Then the new Labour government slapped an increase on NI and Minimum Wage, just after a doubling of our energy costs.

“The 300% price increase in chocolate plus all those other things coming together meant our costs increased by an unsustainable amount and the company was forced to close.”

Beech’s staff at the chocolate factory in Fletcher Road, Preston around 100 years ago | Beech's Chocolates

The Beech's brand celebrated 105 years in the chocolate-making business this year, and Mr Whiting is hoping the firm can be bought by someone who will continue its proud heritage in Preston.

Mr Whiting added the company sought support from both Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council, but was told there was no scheme available “for an older business”.

Staff at the Beech's chocolate factory in Fletcher Road in the 1980s | Joann Hibbitt

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: "An offer was made to help source funding via Rosebud Business Growth, however the business did not provide further information in order to progress this."

Paying tribute to the factory’s workers over the years, he said: "We have had a lot of fun over the years at the factory. Our loyal workforce was happy and we all got on well as a team.

“There will be a lot of people in Preston with fond memories of relatives having worked at Beech's or themselves in more recent times and we all said a fond "au revoir" to each other on the day we closed."