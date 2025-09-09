Bellway offers £25k discount for homebuyers looking to move before Christmas

• Bellway is offering homebuyers discounts of up to £25,000 if they move before Christmas. Natalie Goodall and Will Coan moved into their new Bellway home with help from a similar incentive

Bellway has announced incentives of up to £25,000 for homebuyers looking to move into a new property before the end of the year.

The savings form part of the Countdown to Christmas campaign which is running at more than 200 Bellway developments across England, Scotland and Wales.

Its aim is to help people to make their move to an energy-efficient new home before Christmas. The offer will be available across the Bellway and Ashberry Homes brands until the end of October and customers will be able to choose how they use the incentive.

Nicola Hughes, Marketing Director for Bellway, said: “We’re approaching the time of year when thoughts turn to Christmas and for many people, this is the ideal time to move into a brand new home. This means they can celebrate the festive season in fresh surroundings while saving money on their energy bills.

“Our Countdown to Christmas initiative will make it more affordable for people to make their move. The offer has been designed to be flexible, so customers can put the money towards Stamp Duty, receive a deposit contribution, or use it to reduce the price of their new home. They could even spend the money on added extras for their homes, such as flooring or fitted wardrobes.

“We know that this level of financial help can make a real difference to people who are looking to buy a home. For anyone looking to move before the end of the year, purchasing a new home is the most straightforward way to do so.”

Bellway’s sales teams will advise customers on which specific plots will be ready to occupy before Christmas. For others, incentives may be offered to people who reserve before Christmas and move in as soon as their new home is ready.

Natalie Goodall and Will Coan took advantage of a similar offer to move into their Bellway home at Kingsmere Park in West Parley, Bournemouth, soon after returning to the UK from Dubai.

Natalie said: “If it hadn’t been for this helping hand, I don’t think we could have bought the house.

“We used some of the incentive to have flooring and carpet put down, to upgrade all the appliances, have spotlights installed in the living area and to have fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms. With all the money this has saved us, we have been able to buy all new furniture for the whole house.

“We even had enough money to put some away to help pay the mortgage for the first few months. It really took the pressure off us in the initial stages of owning our own place and having to pay for it.”

Find out more about the Countdown to Christmas incentives available at Bellway developments at https://www.bellway.co.uk/christmas-countdown.