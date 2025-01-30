Beresfords strengthens team with trio of strategic new hires

Beresfords Group new hires

South East property group, Beresfords, has appointed three key professionals to bolster its team and enhance service offerings across its divisions.

These strategic additions underscore Beresfords’ commitment to growth and excellence in the real estate market.

Alexandra Jenkins joins as Head of Marketing and Communications, leveraging seven years of specialised experience in property marketing. Her leadership will enhance Beresfords' marketing strategies across all divisions, ensuring a cohesive brand message and innovative marketing campaigns.

On her new appointment, Alexandra said: "I am passionate about driving Beresfords' marketing efforts forward. With a focus on creativity and strategic vision, I am eager to strengthen our position as the estate agency of choice in Essex."

Mitch Powell, appointed as Land Manager, brings eight years of expertise in land deals and development opportunities. His background at a prominent developer uniquely positions him to elevate Beresfords' capabilities in land agency and strategic site acquisitions.

Mitch said: "I am excited to contribute to Beresfords' ambitious growth plans. Together with the team, I aim to expand our footprint and secure bigger site opportunities, establishing Beresfords as a leader in both property sales and land agency. There is a lot of potential for new development space specifically with the introduction of the new Grey Belt classification, and I look forward to the opportunities this can bring to the industry and our clients."

Elliot Swallow, joining as the New Homes Assistant Manager, brings over six years of industry experience and a robust skill set in client relationship management and development acquisition. Elliot's enthusiasm for expanding Beresfords' New Homes department aligns perfectly with their vision for innovation and market leadership in Essex.

Elliot said: "I am thrilled to join Beresfords - the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the New Homes department is incredibly exciting and I am particularly looking forward to collaborating with developers and clients, while also broadening my own expertise in the sector. I believe with my role bringing extra resource to the New Homes team, there will be greater capability to identify New Homes opportunities and secure more developments, whilst ensuring high levels of engagement with our developers and vendors to ensure successful completion of instructed developments.”

Both Elliot and Mitch have acquired degrees in Real Estate Management, graduating from University College of Estate Management (UCEM) in Reading.

The appointments coincide with Beresfords' Sales, Lettings and Mortgage performance in 2024, achieving 98% of asking prices, handling over 36,000 viewings, and arranging £3,864.5M worth of mortgages. As the company continues to expand its service offerings, the expanded team will play pivotal roles in driving future success.

Paul Beresford, CEO of Beresfords Group, expressed confidence in the new appointments, he said: "We are delighted to welcome Alexandra, Mitch and Elliot to our team. After an incredibly successful 2024, where we facilitated nearly 15,000 new buyer registrations and achieved property sales worth £841 million, it’s clear that our vision and client care is driving us forward. These talented professionals will be instrumental in building that momentum, as we pursue our strategic objectives and continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”