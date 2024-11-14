Bev Hurley CBE recognised with national Outstanding Contribution to Economic Development award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bev Hurley CBE, Executive Chair of YTKO and previously CEO for 25 years, has been recognised for her Outstanding Contribution to Economic Development at the Institute of Economic Development (IED) Annual Awards 2024.

The awards, which were hosted in London on 6th November following the IED Annual Conference ‘Economic Transition – How do we deliver long-lasting change in our towns, cities and regions?’, recognise achievers in the public and private sector through a series of individual, team and organisational categories.

This special award, chosen by the IED, recognises an individual who has made a sustained and outstanding contribution to the field of economic development. Last year’s recipient of the award was Lord Bob Kerslake, who was granted a posthumous award. IED Chair Tom Stannard presented the award to Bev, who has been an IED Board member since 2011, and said that it was his “honour to recognise a remarkable leader and an inspiring figure in the world of economic development and entrepreneurship”.

“With an impressive 45 years’ hands-on business expertise, Bev has brought invaluable insights to the economic development profession,” Tom explained. “Under her leadership, the business she has led for a quarter of a century has flourished, growing into a substantial enterprise with a proven track record of success across the public, private and third sectors.

Bev receiving her award from IED Chair Tom Stannard.

“Beyond her commercial success, Bev has been a driving force in delivering impactful public sector projects, supporting start-ups and fostering growth for local authorities and beyond right across the UK. Thanks to her initiatives, over 70,000 individuals and businesses have thrived, creating 17,000 new jobs in the process, an extraordinary contribution to our economy.

“But Bev’s journey does not stop there; she has successfully built a number of small companies from the ground up, exemplifying her own entrepreneurial spirt and resilience. She has grown two very successful membership networks, and established a reputation as one of the UK’s leading experts on gender entrepreneurship.

“A successful serial entrepreneur and angel investor, Bev has held a number of private and public sector non-executive directorships. She has also served on a Secretary of State’s Business Innovation and Skills Forum, chaired a government taskforce on mentoring, and was a member of the British Banking Association Diversity and Equality Board. She holds the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Promotion, and was awarded a CBE in 2014.

“Bev’s rich experience offers a wealth of perspectives that are vital to our own Board and our members. She has had an incredible 13-year relationship with the IED. Having joined the Institute in 2011, her sustained and selfless service to the IED has included two years as Vice Chair from 2014-16, six years as Chair from November 2016 to December 2022, and continues today even as she enters a new phase of working life as Executive Chair at YTKO.

“Bev’s understanding of local, regional, and national economic development challenges are second to none, and this profound expertise enables her to tackle issues with a holistic approach. She brings a commitment to success in everything she does. Through her work with the IED, we have seen her lead with vision, focus, tenacity, integrity and empathy.”

Reflecting on the award, Bev commented: “First of all, thank you to the judges, to my peers both present and past on the IED board, and to our members, who it has been my pleasure and my privilege to work with and for over the past 13 years.

“The world of economic development has changed a lot over the last quarter of a century; we all know that life, death, taxes and change are the only constant. For me, my working lifetime has all been about bringing about positive change and measurable impact; firstly for clients, for their businesses, and for commissioners and policymakers.

“Making a difference by disrupting the status quo through product and service innovation, and determination, is what drives me each day. Doing what ‘can't be done’, setting new benchmarks, achieving more and better outcomes, and yes, occasionally therefore having to break a few eggs and just tell it like it is. I have embued my teams with this same passion to make a difference, so my second and final thanks must go to them. It is their dedication and commitment, their hard work, which underpins this amazing award. I have been incredibly fortunate to have great loyalty and their unstinting support.”

Bev was also shortlisted for the Leader of the Year award at the IED Annual Awards 2024.

IED Executive Director Nigel Wilcock added: “Congratulations to all our winners, those who our judging panel determined should be Highly Commended for their nomination, and indeed everyone who was shortlisted and took the time and opportunity to enter the awards this year. We had a fabulous awards evening, it was an inspirational, uplifting and joyous occasion, and thanks to all award sponsors for their support.”

The IED is the UK’s leading independent professional body for economic development and regeneration practitioners, supporting them to create stronger communities and sustainable economies.