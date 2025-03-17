BFA CEO joins domiciliary home care franchise members at #ProvidersUnite Rally in London

Ken Deary, CEO of Right at Home, Pip Wilkins, CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association) and Ruth Brown, COO of Right at Home

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association) recently attended a Provider’s Unite rally in London, to support BFA franchisors, protesting at the lack of funding and support for the UK’s care sector.

A growing sector in franchising, domiciliary home care, which comes under the ‘Personal Services’ category, recorded a huge 53% increase since the previous survey in 2018. The BFA currently has 26 domiciliary home care members who between them have hundreds of franchisees and thousands of care staff.

According to rally organisers Providers Unit, a coalition that advocates for and unites community care and support providers, the UK’s care sector serves 1.2 million individuals and employs a workforce of 1.59 million, delivering community care and support services valued at £68.1 billion.

Amrit Dhaliwal, founder of Walfinch Home Care at the Providers Unite rally

Providers Unite’s analysis suggests that the real impact for employers of these measures, potentially exceeds projections by over £2 billion. They say they need £8.4bn to meet future demand, improve access to care and cover the full cost of care by 2024/25.

A letter has been sent by Providers Unite to the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, calling for an immediate review of the measures laid out in the 2025 budget. Pip Wilkins also wrote to the Chancellor after the NIC rise in the last budget.

Ruth Brown, COO of award-winning domiciliary home care franchise Home Instead, said: “I was delighted to see so many take part in Providers Unite’s Day of Action, including people from across our Home Instead network. Hopefully the government has taken note of the countless people who don’t believe in rising Employer National Insurance contributions for social care.

"We should be looking at ways to boost recruitment in the sector and supporting the very important role home care plays across the UK. For many years Home Instead have played a key part in helping shape public policy and highlighting the role of the social care sector and we will continue to work with people across the sector to support our rapidly ageing population.”

Kam Gill, Managing Director of Walfinch Oxfordshire attending the Providers Unite rally in London.

Pip Wilkins QFP said: “I was very pleased to attend the rally in London recently with many of our domiciliary home care members. They each do an outstanding job, offering the highest levels of care and I hope the Government responds to their requests for further funding in a positive manner.

"As the UK’s home of franchising, the BFA is committed to supporting our franchisors however we can, ensuring the sector remains professional, offering positive opportunities for self-employment, whilst ensuring our code of ethical conduct is upheld.”