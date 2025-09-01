BFA welcomes 2,000th franchisee member, marking a milestone for UK franchising

The BFA (British Franchise Association) has welcomed its 2,000th franchisee member, marking a major milestone in growing engagement with franchisees across the UK franchise sector.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The association, founded in 1977 is a standards-based organisation that aims to ensure British franchisors run their businesses in an ethical and professional manner through adherence to their ethical code of conduct and education programmes. They currently have almost 350 franchisor members.

In 2020 the BFA opened their doors to franchisees, free of charge and the results have been overwhelmingly successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month the membership and standards department welcomed the 2000th franchisee member, Gaynor Gallant, the Brighton franchisee of children’s franchise Theatretrain. Gaynor said: “I’m really excited to be the 2000th member. I am a new franchisee launching next month and I joined because I was recommended to by our head office.

Gaynor Gallant, new Brighton franchisee for Theatretrain and 2000th franchisee member of the BFA (British Franchise Association).

!I’m hoping to get lots of advice and keep up with news of other franchisees. As a newbie I feel I have lots to learn and the more support I can get from others, who are more experienced than me, the better.”

Franchisees who join the BFA are invited to join quarterly online forums to discuss life at the front-line of franchising, common challenges and share best practice.

After an initially successful launch, in 2022 the BFA introduced ‘Franchisee Champions’, individual franchisees, chosen for their experience and active involvement in their own franchise network, to act as a bridge between the franchisee community and the BFA, sharing insights, challenges and successes. There are currently just over 100 franchisee champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BFA franchisee membership is built around four core foundations: collaboration, networking, education and trade, giving members access to the BFA magazine, peer forums, monthly masterclasses and opportunities to work with other franchise brands.

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA (British Franchise Association) welcomes Gaynor Gallant, franchise owner of Brighton-based Theatretrain, as the 2000th franchisee member.

Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA said: “We are delighted to welcome Gaynor as our 2000th franchisee member. Opening membership to franchisees in 2020 was uncharted territory for us but it has been very successful.Franchisees value the support that comes from us and their peers, and our Franchise Champions give us a direct line into their needs, helping us shape the right events, education and resources.”