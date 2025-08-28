BGF-backed Akula Living partners with global award-winning designer Kelly Hoppen CBE

Akula Living

BGF-backed commercial manufacturer of outdoor furniture Akula Living has announced a new design partnership with internationally acclaimed interior designer Kelly Hoppen CBE. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Akula’s growth strategy and reinforces its position as a trusted supplier to the world’s leading cruise lines, hotels, and luxury resorts.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 20 years of experience delivering marine-grade outdoor furniture, the Yorkshire-based company is known for combining durability with aesthetic excellence. The new partnership brings together Akula’s expert in-house manufacturing and marine-grade materials with Hoppen’s signature neutral palette and timeless, elegant design.

Designed to meet the highest standards of durability, functionality, and visual appeal, the new collections are crafted to perform in the most demanding outdoor environments globally and are ideal for high-traffic hospitality settings that demand longevity and luxury.

Commenting on the new collection, Kelly Hoppen CBE said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akula Living

“I’m thrilled to be launching this collection of outdoor furniture with Akula Living. From our very first conversation, it was clear that we shared a commitment to design excellence and a detail-oriented approach to the creative process. The collection is a natural extension of my interior design work, bringing the same principles of balance, harmony, and understated luxury into the outdoor space.”

Tim Appleton, Owner & CEO at Akula Living, added: “It has been a pleasure working closely with Kelly and her team. This partnership represents a natural extension of Akula’s commitment to design excellence and performance in the most challenging environments.”

In January 2024, Akula secured a multi-million investment from BGF – the UK’s most active growth capital investor – to support the company’s growth ambitions. Since then, the company has continued to expand its international footprint across Australasia and the UAE, with the appointment of a number of key industry specialists.