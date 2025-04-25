BGF welcomes new investor to Reading team
Jack Teasdale, who previously worked for BGF between 2017 and 2022, rejoined the firm in January this year after a period as investment director at Horizon Capital, where he honed his skills in buy-and-build opportunities across the technology and tech-enabled services sectors.
Jack’s return brings a wealth of experience to BGF’s Reading team, where he will be responsible for originating and leading on new investments – with a healthy pipeline of opportunities established across a variety of sectors, including software, business services, healthcare and education.
On his return to BGF, Jack said: “BGF has an outstanding reputation throughout the region and beyond, with an exciting portfolio of ambitious businesses. BGF’s approach to long-term investment and value creation sets it apart, and I look forward to utilising my experience in supporting the growth and success of the vibrant SME & business communities across the region.”
Jack rejoins after a successful period for the BGF Reading team, which last year announced a significant investment in Bournemouth-based B2B fintech and advice tech provider Twenty7Tec, as well as a multi-million-pound investment into digital transformation specialists Proventeq, which is based in Reading.
On Jack’s appointment, Ned Dorbin, Partner at BGF, said: “Throughout Jack’s career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to identify and support high-growth businesses, and his experience in the technology sector further strengthens our investment expertise. It’s a testament to the culture we have created at BGF to attract such strong talent, and I look forward to the impact he will bring to the team.”