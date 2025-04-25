BGF welcomes new investor to Reading team

Jack Teasdale

BGF – one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland – has strengthened its Reading-based team to further support the growth of businesses across the Solent and Thames Valley regions.

Jack Teasdale, who previously worked for BGF between 2017 and 2022, rejoined the firm in January this year after a period as investment director at Horizon Capital, where he honed his skills in buy-and-build opportunities across the technology and tech-enabled services sectors.

Jack’s return brings a wealth of experience to BGF’s Reading team, where he will be responsible for originating and leading on new investments – with a healthy pipeline of opportunities established across a variety of sectors, including software, business services, healthcare and education.

On his return to BGF, Jack said: “BGF has an outstanding reputation throughout the region and beyond, with an exciting portfolio of ambitious businesses. BGF’s approach to long-term investment and value creation sets it apart, and I look forward to utilising my experience in supporting the growth and success of the vibrant SME & business communities across the region.”

Jack rejoins after a successful period for the BGF Reading team, which last year announced a significant investment in Bournemouth-based B2B fintech and advice tech provider Twenty7Tec, as well as a multi-million-pound investment into digital transformation specialists Proventeq, which is based in Reading.

On Jack’s appointment, Ned Dorbin, Partner at BGF, said: “Throughout Jack’s career, he has demonstrated a strong ability to identify and support high-growth businesses, and his experience in the technology sector further strengthens our investment expertise. It’s a testament to the culture we have created at BGF to attract such strong talent, and I look forward to the impact he will bring to the team.”