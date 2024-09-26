Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa: Historic Warwickshire hotel elevates guest offering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury hotel near Stratford-upon-Avon has appointed a new management team as it looks to continue to build on its reputation as a premier destination for weddings, events, and leisure stays.

Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa, set in 11 acres of scenic parkland on the outskirts of Stratford-upon-Avon, has appointed TROO Hospitality, a business management consultancy that specialises in high-end hospitality, as it seeks to further elevate guest experience following a recent refurbishment.

The collaboration will bring a range of new initiatives to the 71-bedroom, grade II listed venue, including enhanced training and development for staff, a focus on sustainable practices, and strategic partnerships to boost the hotel's presence in the local and national market.

The appointment marks a significant chapter in the 4* hotel’s journey to improve its already established refined hospitality offering, which includes The Stuart Restaurant, Great Hall Bar and Health Club and Spa – with an indoor pool, fitness suite, sauna, and ESPA treatments.

The venue, rich in Shakespearean heritage – where the Bard of Avon is believed to have written his comedy ‘As You Like It’ in the hotel’s library – also offers conference rooms for corporate meetings and events, while its 100-year-old topiary garden and historic on-site church provide a picturesque setting for weddings.

Laura Cherrington, Director of Sales and Marketing at Billesley Manor Hotel & Spa, said: “This appointment marks an exciting new chapter for us as we continue to enhance the guest experience at our historic venue. With TROO’s expertise and commitment to excellence, we are confident that together we will elevate the property's reputation as a premier destination in the Stratford-upon-Avon region, offering visitors an unforgettable blend of heritage, luxury, and warm hospitality."

Winston Zahra, CEO of TROO Hospitality, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be working with the Billesley Manor owners and team on this stunning property. The building, with its rich history within Stratford-Upon-Avon, has recently been refurbished to a very high standard, with more plans to further improve this impressive heritage site scheduled for the coming year. We are looking forward to working closely with the Billesley team and continuing to build on the great reputation of the property in the years ahead.”

Encompassing the original manor house and contemporary Cedar Barns, Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa is an ideal escape for those looking for a countryside retreat, with scenic walking trails, traditional Afternoon Tea, yoga classes, and pet-friendly amenities.

For more information on Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa, please visit https://www.billesleymanor.com/.