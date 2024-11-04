Birdworld’s multi-million-pound investment gains planning approval, with conversation and indoor play to take centre stage

Planning for Birdworld’s multi-million-pound investment has been approved.

A favourite among families, the 26-acre Park will be transformed into a year-round destination, featuring loveable creatures called ‘The Spriglets,’ inspired by the local natural landscape.

Through an enchanting forest concept, families will have opportunities to learn and play throughout the Park, including an indoor 1,500-square-foot café and play area - a colourful, weatherproof space for younger children, making it the largest indoor play zone in the region.

The impressive indoor area will be filled with imaginative birdhouses, slides, and tunnels across multiple levels, including a dedicated toddler zone for safe exploration, a large net play area with soft elements, interconnected platforms and sensory ‘Spriglet’ houses with puzzle boards and interactive features.

Outdoors, Birdworld’s play scheme will blend seamlessly with the natural landscape, using the Park’s trees to create an immersive environment. Featuring bird nest towers, connecting bridges, and a spiral clamber net, the area will let children explore as if they were part of the woodland. The magical ‘Spriglet Village’ will also include accessible pathways at varying heights, ensuring a welcoming space for all abilities.

As part of a phased approach, there is also potential to incorporate a Water Play area, offering children a unique way to connect with nature through interactive water elements inspired by bird baths. If implemented, this area would feature accessible design elements such as fountains, wooden troughs, and sluice gates, along with low-level log seating and staggered platforms to ensure wheelchair users can fully engage with the experience.

“We want Birdworld to be a place of wonder and learning for all families,” commented Matt Hill, Birdworld Director. “Our new play areas are designed to spark imagination and joy while remaining accessible to everyone.”

As part of the redevelopment, Birdworld has also made the carefully considered decision to close Jenny Wren Farm, a Park feature since 1990, allowing Birdworld to fully focus on its core mission of avian conservation and education.

"While it’s a difficult decision, the closure of Jenny Wren Farm allows us to dedicate our efforts to enhancing our play areas, bird habitats and advancing our conservation initiatives," said Matt. “We’re ensuring all of the farm’s animals are rehomed in carefully selected environments where they’ll continue to thrive.”

He continued: “However, access to the pre-school play area by the farm is still available until the newly developed play facilities are open.”

Home to over 1,000 birds across 181 species, Birdworld will strengthen its commitment to conservation through expanded breeding programmes, prioritised support for endangered species, and professional development for its team. The Park’s grounds will feature upgraded facilities to support both public and private breeding efforts, fostering new collaborations with zoological and conservation organisations worldwide.

Birdworld will also partner on global initiatives, including reforestation, anti-poaching, and habitat restoration, while enhancing educational outreach through schools and digital platforms, focusing on working with local communities to encourage participation in restoration and citizen science projects.

Matt said: “We’re excited to welcome our loyal visitors and friends of Birdworld into this new chapter. It’s a hugely exciting time, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone who’s been part of our journey so far.”

For more information about Birdworld, please visit: https://www.birdworld.co.uk/