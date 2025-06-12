Blossom Home Care Tunbridge Wells launches to redefine home support and help tackle loneliness and isolation

Celebrating the launch of Blossom Home Care Tunbridge Wells

A new home care provider has launched in Tonbridge, bringing relationship-led, personalised support to people across West Kent. Blossom Home Care Tunbridge Wells is now offering privately funded home care to support people living in their own homes, across Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge, Southborough, Paddock Wood, Bidborough, Speldhurst and surrounding areas.

Led by husband-and-wife team, Bridget and Raymond Moyo, the service goes beyond traditional home care, offering not just practical help with daily routines but a strong emphasis on emotional wellbeing, companionship and continuity.

“We’re here to do things differently,” said director, Bridget Moyo. “Care shouldn’t just be about ticking off tasks - it’s about building trust, reducing isolation, and helping people feel safe, valued, and connected to their community every single day. Our goal is to complement the incredible work of the NHS by focusing on prevention and supporting the shift of care from hospitals into the heart of local communities.”

Bridget, who has worked in hands-on care for many years, and together with Raymond, previously ran an early childhood education centre, are working alongside experienced Registered Manager Jenny Welsh to deliver tailored care with a personal touch. The team also provides a 24/7 on-call service, ensuring families have peace of mind around the clock.

Confirms Jenny Welsh: “Our care plans are about the whole person – physical, emotional and social. For example, one of our clients loves birdwatching, so we make time to support him with that, not just with his physical needs. It’s about supporting people to keep doing what they enjoy, or rediscover it, with unrushed visits.”

Future Plans

The team has exciting plans for the future, including the launch of a social group to help tackle loneliness and isolation, and offer social connection for anyone in the area, not just clients. These sessions will provide a friendly, welcoming space for people to connect, talk and spend time together.

Blossom Home Care Tunbridge Wells will also expand its dementia care and awareness work, with free community education sessions designed to improve understanding and encourage earlier, more accurate diagnoses. These sessions will complement the Alzheimer’s Society’s efforts to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of dementia and highlight the importance of timely support.

In addition, the team is undertaking specialist training to support clients living with autism and learning disabilities, ensuring care is inclusive, informed, and responsive to individual needs.

Concludes Raymond Moyo: “We believe in being an integral part of the community, not just working in it. These upcoming initiatives are just the beginning: we’re here to grow a service that’s responsive, inclusive and ultimately makes a real difference to local lives, every day. We have embarked on a recruitment campaign and look forward to growing our team as our service expands. Just as we care for our clients, we see it as our duty to support our team’s wellbeing and offer clear opportunities for career progression.”

To celebrate the launch, Blossom Home Care Tunbridge Wells held an open day with the Mayor of Tonbridge in attendance, alongside some local organisations. The event marked the start of what the team hopes will be a lasting, positive impact in the community.

Working alongside Registered Manager Jenny, who has a background in training and assessment in the care sector, Bridget and Raymond are committed to providing high-quality, consistent home-based care with the warmth and attention of a family-run team.

For more information or to arrange a consultation, please contact Blossom Home Care Tunbridge Wells on 01732 783508 or blossomhomecare.co.uk/offices/tunbridge-wells