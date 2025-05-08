Bluestone National Park resort is the first UK holiday resort to achieve a King’s Award for Enterprise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire, Wales is one of 197 organisations nationally to win a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

Announced today, Tuesday, May 6, Bluestone National Park Resort in Wales is recognised in the award category of sustainable development for its outstanding achievement as a UK business. A total of 199 Awards are made with two companies being recognised with two awards.

The evidence-based assessment of Bluestone’s achievements leading to the award win included examining the resort’s commitment to and results in areas including the reduction of carbon emissions, becoming a fossil fuel-free resort, adopting circular economy principles, providing funding and support to local communities, along with supporting local and national nature recovery plans.

The success of Bluestone’s sustainability efforts is rooted in a deeply embedded company culture that integrates environmental goals into everyday operations, with a shared responsibility for sustainability embraced across all levels of the organisation. Acknowledging that climate change remains an ongoing and urgent challenge, Bluestone believes that every business has a role to play in protecting the planet.

William McNamara - Founder

William McNamara, Bluestone’s founder and CEO, advocates for the concept of an 'infinite business’, one that prioritises long-term value over short-term gains, arguing that businesses that fail to embrace sustainability risk undermining both their profitability and long-term viability.

William said: "Receiving the King's Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development is a hugely exciting and rewarding milestone for everyone at Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Our ethos is centred on the three pillars of sustainable development: actively protecting natural ecosystems, growing the local economy and supporting local communities.

"This has become our operational blueprint. The King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development gives us many reasons to celebrate, recognising the importance of our work as we continue to protect our planet for future generations."

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years. Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2026 open on May 6.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.