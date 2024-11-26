Body Fit Training delivers hands-on training across UK studios

Phillip Pavlou (central) with BFT team members

Body Fit Training (BFT) – Australia’s fastest-growing franchise – hit the road this November to deliver bespoke in-person training to their ever-expanding UK network.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Body Fit Training (BFT) – Australia’s fastest-growing franchise – hit the road this November to deliver bespoke in-person training to their ever-expanding UK network. Key members of their franchise team visited each studio across the UK ensuring every franchisee received the tailored support and guidance they need to be successful.

Cameroon Falloon, founder of BFT, believes, “This initiative reinforces our commitment to ensuring consistent quality and operational excellence across all locations, especially as our presence in the UK continues to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we expand, we know that continuing to invest in our franchisees’ development is essential to their success, so we aim to always provide them with the best tools possible. We remain dedicated to our tagline, Different. Better., and the in-person training for our UK network is evidence of that.”

Phillip Pavlou (right) delivering training

Phillip Pavlou, Regional Franchise Manager for Victoria and the UK, spearheaded the visits, focusing on helping UK franchisees optimise their operations. “We undertook ‘Studio Performance Health Checks’ to see where improvements can be made across all areas of the business. Each studio was also audited to ensure they’re complying to brand standards, with brand consistency being an important factor in new market growth.”

Phillip also had in-depth discussions with the franchisees about their studio’s finances, using the data available to develop best practices for member onboarding and retention strategies. “We’re always looking for areas to improve, and we’re here to develop and support our franchisees for when we do. For example, I delivered sales training to franchisees and their teams to make sure every member of staff feels supremely confident when turning trials to active members as quickly as possible.”

“I was so thrilled with the warm welcome I received from the UK network and from the support team based there. The insight shared with the UK franchisees really built on the existing support from Alvaro Valenti Machin, our Regional Franchise Manager for Europe and the UK. Alvaro has been instrumental in the growth of our UK network, regularly attending each UK studio to aid franchisees and their teams in continuing to develop their services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also visiting the UK from the brand’s base in Australia is Prue Harvey, BFT’s Educational Coordinator, who delivered a full day of hands-on training at each studio. “We covered the full range of BFT programmes including a deep dive into how to use our BFT3 heart rate technology and a full review of our programme delivery standards. I also ran two separate courses for all of our UK-based coaches, including Kettlebell Basics and Barbell Basics.”

For BFT Leicester franchisee, Brian Saund, the training helped bring the UK network closer together, whilst adding value to their team. “Our coaches loved the training, both from a value add and experience perspective. It was nice for them to be with other people from the network and feel part of a wider team.

“Investing in our team is imperative. We take personal development seriously, not just so that our staff feel valued and motivated but also to ensure that we are delivering the best service we can to our clients.”

“It’s important to show that we’re all part of the same BFT family, no matter where we are based,” said Cameron Falloon. “The in-person training for our UK network comes hot on the heels of the launch of BFT East Croydon, showing that although we continue to grow, it is our people that make us who we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re all part of the same BFT family, regardless of location, and our in-person training demonstrates that commitment. With more UK studios in the pipeline, I’m excited about the future and how we will continue making a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”