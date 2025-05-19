Bolster the security of your business now by hiring a UK top cyber security speaker
And rising numbers of companies are now turning to expert cyber security keynote speakers who can help lead discussions on whether a company is doing all it can to counter new cyber threats.
M&S has reportedly taken an extraordinary £1 billion hit following the attack, even though the company says that customers’ financial data was not compromised.
The scope and sheer ingenuity involved in the attacks should be a wake up call for businesses large and small, says Champions Speakers founder Jack Hayes.
He said the incidents show that there is a major evolving risk for smaller businesses and that it would be an error to think a business is too small to be at risk.
Jack said: “There is still a belief among companies that they are too small to be targeted, but many of our world-leading experts would say that that could be a fatal error.
“The methods involved in these high-profile attacks show how crucial it is that staff at all levels are fully informed to stop the crooks impersonating staff and getting in to pose a potentially existential threat to an organisation.
The key factor in the latest attacks is the focus on disruption to operations rather than relying solely on stealing data and demanding a ransom to decrypt data on internal networks.
A series of attack methods were used in the M&S hack, including “SIM swapping” where a target’s phone number is transferred to a device in the hands of the attackers.
They are also thought to have posed as IT help desk staff and as employees locked-out of company networks.
