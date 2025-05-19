Bolster the security of your business now by hiring a UK top cyber security speaker

By Nick Owens
Contributor
19th May 2025, 11:08am
The cyber attacks targeting Harrods and Marks and Spencer underline the importance of getting the very best support.

And rising numbers of companies are now turning to expert cyber security keynote speakers who can help lead discussions on whether a company is doing all it can to counter new cyber threats.

M&S has reportedly taken an extraordinary £1 billion hit following the attack, even though the company says that customers’ financial data was not compromised.

The scope and sheer ingenuity involved in the attacks should be a wake up call for businesses large and small, says Champions Speakers founder Jack Hayes.

Cyber Speakersplaceholder image
Cyber Speakers

He said the incidents show that there is a major evolving risk for smaller businesses and that it would be an error to think a business is too small to be at risk.

Jack said: “There is still a belief among companies that they are too small to be targeted, but many of our world-leading experts would say that that could be a fatal error.

“The methods involved in these high-profile attacks show how crucial it is that staff at all levels are fully informed to stop the crooks impersonating staff and getting in to pose a potentially existential threat to an organisation.

“We have an unrivalled roster of world-leading names who can help you craft a strategy to protect your business and spark internal discussions about cyber-security.

“We also have our own cyber-security business which has provided innovative solutions to business for the past 20 years”

Booking an expert is a great way to help to explain to workforces how organisations can cope with the ever-evolving attack methods deployed by cyber-criminals.

The key factor in the latest attacks is the focus on disruption to operations rather than relying solely on stealing data and demanding a ransom to decrypt data on internal networks.

A series of attack methods were used in the M&S hack, including “SIM swapping” where a target’s phone number is transferred to a device in the hands of the attackers.

They are also thought to have posed as IT help desk staff and as employees locked-out of company networks.

Based on extensive research from hundreds of events shows that the top 20 technology speakers are:

  • Duncan Wardle - former head of creativity at The Walt Disney Company
  • Steven Bartlett - podcaster and star of Dragon’s Den
  • Nina Schick - author of the world’s first generative AI book
  • Henry Ajder - deepfake expert and BBC presenter
  • Laureance Moroney - lead AI advocate for Google
  • Kay Firth-Butterfield - first global head of AI for the World Economic Forum
  • Tracey Follows - one of Forbes’ top 50 female futurists
  • Anne Lise Kjaer - futurist and visionary thinker of Kjaer Global
  • David Rowan - founding UK editor-in-chief of Wired
  • Werner Vogels - Amazon’s chief technology officer and vice president
  • Tom Gruber - co-founder of Siri Inc.
  • Georgie Barrat - presenter of ITV’s The Gadget Show
  • Alex Goryachev - AI and innovation expert
  • Dave Coplin - former Microsoft visionary
  • Sophie The Robot - developed by Hanson Robotics
  • Dan Cobley - former MD of Google UK
  • Guy Kawasaki - Silicon Valley entrepreneur
  • Spencer Kelly - host of BBC Radio 4’s Understand: Tech & AI
  • Brent Hoberman - founder of lastminute.com
  • Dr Kevin Fong - science expert and broadcaster
