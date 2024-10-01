Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic British pharmacy and beauty chain Boots has revealed plans to close nearly 300 of its UK stores, with more closures expected in the coming weeks.

The chain, which has been a staple of British high streets since its founding in Nottingham in 1849, faces significant downsizing as part of a cost-saving initiative.

The closures come in the wake of an announcement made last year by Walgreens Boots Alliance, the parent company of Boots, which outlined plans to shut 650 stores as part of efforts to achieve £618 million in savings. By the end of October, 10 more stores are expected to close, although Boots has not yet confirmed which locations will be affected.

Boots clarified that most of the stores closing are in areas where another branch is nearby, minimising the impact on customer access. As of early 2023, the company had around 2,200 branches across the UK. By September, 290 had already closed, even as the company reported an uptick in sales during the last quarter.

Below is a list of locations set for closure:

Lancashire

Morecambe Braddon Close, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4UZ

Accrington 2 Cornhill, Accrington, BB5 1EX

Leyland 40 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SA

Nelson 2 Marsden Mall, Pendlerise Shopping Centre, Nelson, BB9 9SL

Blackburn 435 Bolton Road, Ewood, Blackburn, BB2 4HY

Rawtenstall Rawtenstall Health Centre, 161 Bacup Road, Rawtenstall, BB4 7PL

Cumbria

Barrow-In-Furness 8-10 Risedale Road, Barrow-In-Furness, LA13 9RD

Barrow-In-Furness 15-17 Portland Walk, Barrow-In-Furness, LA14 1DB

South Yorkshire

Sheffield 123 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY

Worcestershire

Pershore 28 High Street, Pershore, WR10 1BG

Essex

Westcliff-On-Sea 179-181 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-On-Sea, SS0 7EL

Canvey Island The Health Centre, Third Avenue, Canvey Island, SS8 9SU

Chelmsford 1 The Vineyards, Great Baddow, Chelmsford, CM2 7QS

Canvey Island Central Canvey PCC, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA

Tilbury 2 St Chads Road, Tilbury, RM18 8LB

Chelmsford 10-12 Torquay Road, Chelmsford, CM1 6NF

Leigh On Sea 89 The Broadway, Leigh On Sea, SS9 1PE

Chelmsford 133 Sunrise Avenue, Chelmsford, CM1 4JW

South Ockendon 17 Derwent Parade, South Ockendon, RM15 5EF

Chelmsford 51a Moulsham Street, Chelmsford, CM2 0HY

Harlow 5 Bush House, Bush Fair, Harlow, CM18 6NS

Colchester Fiveways Superstore, Peartree Road, Colchester, CO3 0JX

Clacton On Sea 158 Old Road, Clacton On Sea, CO15 3AY

Loughton 230 High Road, Loughton, IG10 1EZ

Loughton 18 The Broadway, Debden, Loughton, IG10 3ST

Stansted Mountfitchet Unit 2, The Greens Build, 4/8 Cambridge Road, Stansted Mountfitchet, CM24 8BZ

West Midlands

Sutton Coldfield 80-82 Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield, B73 5TJ

Sutton Coldfield 31 While Road, Sutton Coldfield, B72 1ND

Acocks Green 1104 Warwick Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, B27 6BH

West Heath 11 Alvechurch Road, West Heath, Birmingham, B31 3JP

Sparkhill 553-555 Stratford Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, B11 4LP

Castle Bromwich 352 Bradford Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, B36 9AD

Tyne & Wear

Byker 121-125 Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE6 1DN

Heaton 293/295 Chillingham Road, Heaton, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE6 5LL

Winlaton 16 Front Street, Winlaton, NE21 4RE

Longbenton Unit 4, The Boulevard, Longbenton, NE12 8GA

Kenton 41 Halewood Avenue, Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE3 3RX

Sunderland Units 2-3 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX

County Durham

Peterlee 17 Blackhills Road, Horden, Peterlee, SR8 4DW

Peterlee 1 Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery, Peterlee, SR8 3PF

Stanley Tanfield View Surgery, Scott St, Tanfield, Stanley, DH9 8AD

Darlington 23 High Row, Darlington, DL3 7QW

Cleveland

Hemlington 15 The Viewly Centre, Hemlington, TS8 9JH

Hartlepool Hartlepool Community HC, Park Road, Hartlepool, TS24 7PW

Thornaby 12 Wrightson House, Mitchell Avenue, Thornaby, TS17 9EP

Blyth Blyth Community Hospital, Thoroton Street, Blyth, NE24 1DX

Blyth 514 Plessey Road, Newsham, Blyth, NE24 4AA

Prudhoe 77 Front Street, Prudhoe, NE42 5PU

Northumberland

Plymouth 6-8 Eggbuckland Road, Mannamead, Plymouth, PL3 5HE

Axminster Trinity Square, Axminster, EX13 5AP

Plymouth Units 4B & 4C, Cattedown Road, Plymouth, PL4 0AY

Devon

Newton Abbot 44A Gestridge Road, Kingsteignton, Newton Abbot, TQ12 3HH

Sidmouth 2 Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth, EX10 9UU

St. Budeaux Chard Road Health Centre, Chard Road, St. Budeaux, PL5 2UE

Exeter Mount Pleasant Health Centre, Mount Pleasant Road, Exeter, EX4 7BW

Bideford 2 High Street, Bideford, EX39 2AA

Plympton Plympton Health Centre, Mudge Way, Plympton, PL7 1AD

Plymouth 58 Salisbury Road, St Judes, Plymouth, PL4 8SY

Totnes Leatside Health Centre, Babbage Road, Totnes, TQ9 5JA

Plymouth 7 Claremont Street, Plymouth, PL1 5AQ

Surrey

Lightwater 43-45 Guildford Road, Lightwater, GU18 5SA

Caterham Eothen House, Eothen Close, Caterham, CR3 6JU

West Byfleet 103 High Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7QX

Thames Ditton 14 High Street, Thames Ditton, KT7 0RY

Cranleigh 2 Mida House, Village Way, Cranleigh, GU6 8AF

Shepperton 9 High Street, Shepperton, TW17 9AJ

Woking York House Medical Centre, Heathside Road, Woking, GU22 7XL

Woking 34 Guildford Road, Woking, GU22 7QQ

Esher 107A Hare Lane Claygate, Esher, KT10 0QX

Guildford 4 Kingfisher Parade, Merrow Park, Guildford, GU4 7EW

Founded by John Boot in the mid-19th century, Boots initially focused on herbal remedies before evolving into a major retailer of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health products. Over the years, Boots has become synonymous with healthcare in the UK, offering everything from prescription medications to beauty and wellness products.