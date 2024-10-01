Boots: Pharmacy and beauty chain announces nearly 300 store closures across the UK - full list of locations
The chain, which has been a staple of British high streets since its founding in Nottingham in 1849, faces significant downsizing as part of a cost-saving initiative.
The closures come in the wake of an announcement made last year by Walgreens Boots Alliance, the parent company of Boots, which outlined plans to shut 650 stores as part of efforts to achieve £618 million in savings. By the end of October, 10 more stores are expected to close, although Boots has not yet confirmed which locations will be affected.
Boots clarified that most of the stores closing are in areas where another branch is nearby, minimising the impact on customer access. As of early 2023, the company had around 2,200 branches across the UK. By September, 290 had already closed, even as the company reported an uptick in sales during the last quarter.
Below is a list of locations set for closure:
Lancashire
- Morecambe Braddon Close, Westgate, Morecambe, LA4 4UZ
- Accrington 2 Cornhill, Accrington, BB5 1EX
- Leyland 40 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SA
- Nelson 2 Marsden Mall, Pendlerise Shopping Centre, Nelson, BB9 9SL
- Blackburn 435 Bolton Road, Ewood, Blackburn, BB2 4HY
- Rawtenstall Rawtenstall Health Centre, 161 Bacup Road, Rawtenstall, BB4 7PL
Cumbria
- Barrow-In-Furness 8-10 Risedale Road, Barrow-In-Furness, LA13 9RD
- Barrow-In-Furness 15-17 Portland Walk, Barrow-In-Furness, LA14 1DB
South Yorkshire
- Sheffield 123 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, S11 8HY
Worcestershire
- Pershore 28 High Street, Pershore, WR10 1BG
Essex
- Westcliff-On-Sea 179-181 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-On-Sea, SS0 7EL
- Canvey Island The Health Centre, Third Avenue, Canvey Island, SS8 9SU
- Chelmsford 1 The Vineyards, Great Baddow, Chelmsford, CM2 7QS
- Canvey Island Central Canvey PCC, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA
- Tilbury 2 St Chads Road, Tilbury, RM18 8LB
- Chelmsford 10-12 Torquay Road, Chelmsford, CM1 6NF
- Leigh On Sea 89 The Broadway, Leigh On Sea, SS9 1PE
- Chelmsford 133 Sunrise Avenue, Chelmsford, CM1 4JW
- South Ockendon 17 Derwent Parade, South Ockendon, RM15 5EF
- Chelmsford 51a Moulsham Street, Chelmsford, CM2 0HY
- Harlow 5 Bush House, Bush Fair, Harlow, CM18 6NS
- Colchester Fiveways Superstore, Peartree Road, Colchester, CO3 0JX
- Clacton On Sea 158 Old Road, Clacton On Sea, CO15 3AY
- Loughton 230 High Road, Loughton, IG10 1EZ
- Loughton 18 The Broadway, Debden, Loughton, IG10 3ST
- Stansted Mountfitchet Unit 2, The Greens Build, 4/8 Cambridge Road, Stansted Mountfitchet, CM24 8BZ
West Midlands
- Sutton Coldfield 80-82 Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield, B73 5TJ
- Sutton Coldfield 31 While Road, Sutton Coldfield, B72 1ND
- Acocks Green 1104 Warwick Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, B27 6BH
- West Heath 11 Alvechurch Road, West Heath, Birmingham, B31 3JP
- Sparkhill 553-555 Stratford Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, B11 4LP
- Castle Bromwich 352 Bradford Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, B36 9AD
Tyne & Wear
- Byker 121-125 Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE6 1DN
- Heaton 293/295 Chillingham Road, Heaton, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE6 5LL
- Winlaton 16 Front Street, Winlaton, NE21 4RE
- Longbenton Unit 4, The Boulevard, Longbenton, NE12 8GA
- Kenton 41 Halewood Avenue, Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE3 3RX
- Sunderland Units 2-3 Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX
County Durham
- Peterlee 17 Blackhills Road, Horden, Peterlee, SR8 4DW
- Peterlee 1 Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery, Peterlee, SR8 3PF
- Stanley Tanfield View Surgery, Scott St, Tanfield, Stanley, DH9 8AD
- Darlington 23 High Row, Darlington, DL3 7QW
Cleveland
- Hemlington 15 The Viewly Centre, Hemlington, TS8 9JH
- Hartlepool Hartlepool Community HC, Park Road, Hartlepool, TS24 7PW
- Thornaby 12 Wrightson House, Mitchell Avenue, Thornaby, TS17 9EP
- Blyth Blyth Community Hospital, Thoroton Street, Blyth, NE24 1DX
- Blyth 514 Plessey Road, Newsham, Blyth, NE24 4AA
- Prudhoe 77 Front Street, Prudhoe, NE42 5PU
Northumberland
- Plymouth 6-8 Eggbuckland Road, Mannamead, Plymouth, PL3 5HE
- Axminster Trinity Square, Axminster, EX13 5AP
- Plymouth Units 4B & 4C, Cattedown Road, Plymouth, PL4 0AY
Devon
- Newton Abbot 44A Gestridge Road, Kingsteignton, Newton Abbot, TQ12 3HH
- Sidmouth 2 Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth, EX10 9UU
- St. Budeaux Chard Road Health Centre, Chard Road, St. Budeaux, PL5 2UE
- Exeter Mount Pleasant Health Centre, Mount Pleasant Road, Exeter, EX4 7BW
- Bideford 2 High Street, Bideford, EX39 2AA
- Plympton Plympton Health Centre, Mudge Way, Plympton, PL7 1AD
- Plymouth 58 Salisbury Road, St Judes, Plymouth, PL4 8SY
- Totnes Leatside Health Centre, Babbage Road, Totnes, TQ9 5JA
- Plymouth 7 Claremont Street, Plymouth, PL1 5AQ
Surrey
- Lightwater 43-45 Guildford Road, Lightwater, GU18 5SA
- Caterham Eothen House, Eothen Close, Caterham, CR3 6JU
- West Byfleet 103 High Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, KT14 7QX
- Thames Ditton 14 High Street, Thames Ditton, KT7 0RY
- Cranleigh 2 Mida House, Village Way, Cranleigh, GU6 8AF
- Shepperton 9 High Street, Shepperton, TW17 9AJ
- Woking York House Medical Centre, Heathside Road, Woking, GU22 7XL
- Woking 34 Guildford Road, Woking, GU22 7QQ
- Esher 107A Hare Lane Claygate, Esher, KT10 0QX
- Guildford 4 Kingfisher Parade, Merrow Park, Guildford, GU4 7EW
Founded by John Boot in the mid-19th century, Boots initially focused on herbal remedies before evolving into a major retailer of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health products. Over the years, Boots has become synonymous with healthcare in the UK, offering everything from prescription medications to beauty and wellness products.
