Supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed it will close all its stores on Boxing Day in line with previous years, to once again thank its staff for all their hard work. Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket will close on December 25 and 26 and reopen on December 27.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We recognise that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families.

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks.”