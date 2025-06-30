Bracknell BID welcomed local business leaders at event championing SME's

This was the first networking event for small businesses which took part in the inaugural National Self Storage Week and showcased Bracknell’s SME’s; The Headshot Guy, HR Dept and We Brand It

As part of the UK’s first ever Self Storage Week, Access Self Storage Bracknell partnered with Bracknell BID to host a dynamic networking event aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs and small business owners, which was attended by local Bracknell SME’s.

The event took place last week and the theme, ‘Supporting Small Businesses with Smart Storage,’ was hosted at Access Self Storage Bracknell, and shone a spotlight on the often overlooked role that self storage can play in business efficiency and growth.

Local businesses shared insight, connected, and inspired with the line-up of three Bracknell based SME business owners sharing real-world examples of business, and how flexible storage solutions have helped streamline their operations and scale sustainably.

Local businesses, The Headshot Guy, HR Dept and We Brand It headlined the event showcasing their businesses and networked with other guests on the day.

Sean Griffin, BID Manager, Bracknell BID, “We were delighted to be hosting this special event as part of the very first Self Storage Week. It was a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on the diverse and dynamic businesses that operate within our town, including those who rely on flexible storage solutions to grow and thrive.

"We were proud to partner with Access Self Storage for this bespoke BID event and directly showcase three local businesses who are making the most of the storage space and support on offer from the team at the Bracknell branch of Access Self Storage. Events like these celebrate the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that make Bracknell such a vibrant place to do business.”

This event took place during Self Storage Week. The Week marks a turning point in public awareness and engagement for the UK self storage sector, celebrating not only its commercial importance, but also its community impact and charitable potential.