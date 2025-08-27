Bradley Hall appoints Head of Technology to drive growth

Ian Marsden

National property firm Bradley Hall has welcomed Ian Marsden to a new role as Head of Data, Technology and IT as part of its wider growth strategy.

The full-service property firm, which now has 11 offices across the UK, has appointed Ian in a newly formed role to oversee and implement IT systems designed to aid the growth of Bradley Hall and its services.

Ian previously advised Bradley Hall in a consultancy position and has experience working with national businesses including Greggs, Deutsche Bank, Natwest Group, Morrisons and Vodafone, providing technological support to teams across the UK.

Ian Marsden, Head of Data, Technology and IT, commented on his appointment: “As a national firm, it is essential that all our technological systems work efficiently, ensuring that our teams from Alnwick to Birmingham and everywhere in between can use our platforms effectively and support clients across all service lines.

“The growth of Bradley Hall since I first worked with Neil and the team has been significant, and the possibility for further growth is incredibly exciting. I have been made to feel very welcome, and I look forward to developing our IT systems and infrastructure as part of our ambitious growth strategy.”

Neil Hart, Chief Executive, reflected on the recent changes at Bradley Hall: “With over 70 members of staff across 11 locations, our digital infrastructure is of key importance. Ian’s appointment ensures that processes can be streamlined, maximising staff efficiency and enhancing the quality of service to clients.

“As we drive forward with our growth strategy, IT supports our people, systems, and processes. With the right technology in place, it will enable our growing team to perform at their best—from onboarding, inductions, internal communications, training, and day-to-day roles to delivering the highest standard of service to clients.

“Our central support systems are also expanding, allowing our new SPV branch directors to access expertise from IT, Marketing, Operations, and Finance, creating the foundations for a successful business of their own without needing to manage all the ‘nuts and bolts’. Streamlined operations and strong technological support will drive growth and enhance the client experience.

“Ian played a key role in the growth of Bradley Hall many years ago, and I am delighted to have him back with us in this newly formed role.”

Founded in 1988, Bradley Hall has offices in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Sunderland, Northumberland, County Durham, Tees Valley, Leeds, the North West, and Birmingham and offers a range of services including Mortgages, Auctions, Property Management, Commercial and Residential Agency, Asset Management, Valuations, Building Surveying, Lettings, Land & Development, and New Homes.

As the firm plans to expand these offices and services further, there are a number of vacancies available, from placement and graduate positions to Associate Director roles.