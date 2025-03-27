Bradley Hall purchases 10,000 sq ft office as part of major expansion

Full-service commercial and residential property agency, Bradley Hall, has acquired 10,000 sq ft of office space at 33-39 Grey Street, Newcastle, as part of its ongoing expansion.

Vaulkhard Group, operators of Barluga, which has occupied the building for 21 years, has purchased the ground floor, while Bradley Hall has acquired the remaining four floors of the Grade II* listed building.

The Grey Street office will serve as Bradley Hall's headquarters, overseeing the company’s operations delivered by a network of offices on high streets and in cities across the North East, Yorkshire, North West, and West Midlands.

The move follows several key milestones for the firm, including the opening of a new office in Birmingham, the appointment of its first Chief Operating Officer, Sharon Boyd, and reaching the milestone of valuing over £1bn worth of property across its commercial and residential departments from March 2023 to March 2024.

Bradley Hall's new office at 33-39 Grey Street

Neil Hart, Chief Executive of Bradley Hall, commented: “Our team is growing, and we are committed to attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry. It was crucial for us to provide a spacious, high-quality environment for our staff. 33-39 Grey Street will offer an excellent space for our team to thrive, collaborate, and support our business growth as well as event space, expansive breakout areas and games room to enjoy, while also providing an impressive venue to host clients.

“We listened to the feedback from our team, and they were all passionate about staying in Newcastle city centre. Despite the challenges facing the city centre around transport and its development, particularly for professional service firms, we decided to purchase the building as part of our long-term growth strategy.”

Bradley Hall, established in 1988, has experienced significant growth under new leadership since 2015. The company has expanded from three small branches to offices across Newcastle city centre, Sunderland city centre, Northumberland, Durham city centre, Tees Valley, Leeds, the North West, and Birmingham.

Its services now include Commercial Agency, Building Surveying, Valuation Advisory, Estate Agency, Commercial Property Management, Mortgages, Auctions, Residential Lettings and Management, Planning and Design, Land and Development, and New Homes.

The firm’s commercial agency division continues to expand, offering specialist services across industrial, office, retail, licensed and leisure properties, acquisitions, commercial land and development, investment and serviced offices, while its residential division is undergoing a restructure and will soon reveal its new brand.

Neil continued: “Since launching our first office in Newcastle city centre in 2011, we have expanded all our offices, while also launching in brand new locations which has created new equity directors across the country. We’ve expanded our team and attracted exceptional new talent across various roles throughout the business – each of whom make the company what it is today.

"One of our proudest achievements is that we’ve fundraised and donated £400,000 to local charities including Heel and Toe, Bravehearts of the North East, NE Youth and Newcastle Hospitals Charity.

“In the past few years, we’ve successfully extended our operations beyond the North East, with new locations now open in major cities across the UK. We are proud that Bradley Hall has supported and developed the talent of dozens of surveyors through APC (Assessment of Professional Competence) support and placements, providing invaluable career development opportunities.

“We have always thought it important to walk to the right place rather than run to the wrong one. It’s all about sustainable growth. We are only able to grow with the right people and have recently appointed recruitment expert Lilly Yuill to source the best talent in our industry across the North East, Leeds, Birmingham and most recently in the South East and the North West ahead of our launches in those areas.

“Looking ahead, we plan to continue supporting the career journeys of property professionals through our talent development programme, which will help many more individuals build successful careers within the property industry.

“We’ve got many more exciting projects and announcements in the pipeline and we are looking forward to delivering our further expansion plans.”

To discuss any career opportunities at Bradley Hall please contact Lilly Yuill [email protected]