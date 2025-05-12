Breakfast boost for autism group from homebuilder

Adults with autism are enjoying breakfast “on the house” as part of a wellbeing initiative thanks to funding from Castle Green Homes.

The Autism Wellbeing Project provides support services in Halton and the surrounding areas. The non-profit organisation received support from the housebuilder’s Mission Green scheme towards the cost of breakfast meetings.

Emily Abbott, director of the Autism Wellbeing Project, said: “There’s a significant shortage of mental health support tailored to autistic adults.

"We directly address this gap by providing specialised services and free activities. We applied to Mission Green for help with the cost of mental health wellbeing breakfast sessions, enabling us to provide somewhere for autistic people to talk, socialise and feel supported in a safe and welcoming setting.

Service user Helen with Autism Wellbeing's Katie Kearns & Kirsten McColl, of Castle Green Homes

"Our staff help mentor and support people to access our services, seek mental health support when needed, help bring about positive mental health change and build self-confidence. Some of our beneficiaries have limited funds and so by providing a free breakfast, we know those we are supporting have eaten a good, fulfilling meal to start their day.”

The Autism Wellbeing Project has connected with around 200 autistic adults through a range of outreach schemes. It’s recently moved to new premises at Simms Cross Business Hub, Widnes Road, Widnes.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “The idea behind Mission Green was to support initiatives with a focus on health, wellbeing, sustainability and the environment in Daresbury and across Halton. The Autism Wellbeing Project breakfast sessions align with that, giving people access to a hearty meal to start the day and providing a listening ear to support mental health and wellbeing.”

Mission Green is a voluntary funding scheme, with an emphasis on sustainability, the environment, health and wellbeing, linked to the Bridgewater View development. in Daresbury.

Castle Green's Kirsten McColl with service users Dee and Steve at the Autism Wellbeing Project’s breakfast meeting

The £5,000 Mission Green funding, which was shared between six good causes, is in addition to £1.6 million of community investment, agreed during the planning process.

That funding includes more than £1 million for off-site public open space, £500,000 of improvements to public rights of way and £60,000 towards sustainable transport.