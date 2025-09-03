Brierley Hill beauty entrepreneur achieves national recognition despite serious health challenges

Olivia Wright, 26, the founder of Liv Alison Beauty in Brierley Hill, has defied the odds to achieve national recognition in the beauty industry while living with multiple long-term health conditions.

This year Olivia placed 6th in Beauty Therapist of the Year, 17th in Spotlight Salon, 33rd in HBA Rising Star and 51st in Business Person of the Year out of more than 21,500 entries across the competitions.

These remarkable achievements highlight her commitment, talent and determination to succeed in a highly competitive industry.

Olivia’s journey has not been without obstacles. She has lived with a heart condition for six years and is currently awaiting surgery. More recently she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune condition that has caused an overactive thyroid and may require radiotherapy treatment.

She has also previously undergone surgery for a severely deviated septum which was affecting her breathing, a procedure made urgent due to her heart condition.

Despite these challenges Olivia has worked tirelessly to build Liv Alison Beauty in Brierley Hill into a successful salon, earning recognition not only from her loyal clients but also from industry leaders. Her story is one of resilience and passion, showing that determination can overcome even the most difficult circumstances.

Speaking about her achievements, Olivia said: “I could have let the stress and health challenges hold me back, but instead I poured my energy into creating a business I truly love. Winning these awards shows that it is possible to succeed even when life throws obstacles in your way. I want my story to inspire others who may be struggling with health issues to believe in themselves and their dreams.”

Liv Alison Beauty continues to go from strength to strength, offering high-quality treatments with a focus on client care. Olivia is now looking ahead to the future, with plans to grow her business further while continuing to inspire others through her journey.