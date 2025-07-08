Bringing Dogs into the Office in the UK: What Are The Rules?

Simon Rinder, CEO of office agents Pilcher London, explains that some lease agreements may not allow dogs on premises due to interfering with other tenants.

More and more offices across the UK are allowing dogs in the workplace. Many people see it as a fun and helpful perk that makes their working day more enjoyable.

Some companies even advertise themselves as “dog-friendly” to attract new staff. For many employees, being able to bring their dog to work helps reduce stress, boosts their mood, and means they don’t have to worry about leaving their pet alone at home all day.

The Benefits of Dogs for Staff and Employers

Allowing dogs in the office can support staff wellbeing and reduce anxiety. According to a survey by Purina, 45% of UK employees say having pets at work improves mental health. It can also lead to better focus, as people aren’t distracted by needing to check on their dog or rush home to let them out. Dogs can create a friendly atmosphere, encourage social interaction between colleagues, and even help with team bonding.

When Bringing Dogs To Work Is Not So Simple

“Despite the positives, bringing dogs to work isn’t always possible,” explains Simon Rinder, CEO of office agents, Pilcher London. “Some landlords or building management companies don’t allow animals on the premises, even if the business owner is happy to do so.”

“Lease agreements often include rules about pets, especially in shared or serviced office spaces. In most cases, permission must be given by the landlord in writing.”

“There are also concerns from some people that dogs can be a distraction or even cause problems in the office. Some employees might have allergies, a fear of dogs, or simply not feel comfortable with animals nearby. Others worry that barking or badly-behaved pets can interrupt meetings or affect productivity.”

Legal Considerations and Office Policies

In the UK, there are no specific laws that say pets must be allowed or banned in offices—it’s mainly up to the employer and the landlord. However, workplaces must follow health and safety regulations and make sure that allowing dogs does not create hazards or make other staff uncomfortable.

Around 20% of UK workplaces are now pet-friendly, but most have clear policies in place, including rules about behaviour, hygiene, and whether dogs must stay on a lead.

Overall, while dogs in the office can be a real boost to workplace culture and staff wellbeing, it’s important for companies to balance this with practical concerns and the needs of the whole team.