Britain’s Best Van Driver 2025 crowned after year-long nationwide contest

Isidoros Alexoudis holding his trophy as Britain's Best Van driver

The results are in and Britain’s Best Van Driver has been crowned. Isidoros Alexoudis, a 38-year-old home removal specialist from West London, has officially been named Britain’s Best Van Driver 2025, after outscoring thousands of professional drivers in a year-long nationwide competition.

Run by UK van insurance provider Zego, the contest used Zego’s smart driving app, Sense, to monitor thousands of van drivers for a full year. The system analysed real-world driving behaviour and scored them on:

Speed limit discipline

Smooth acceleration and braking

Cornering control

Consistency and safety across thousands of miles

Isidoros topped the national leaderboard with a near-perfect score of 99 out of 100, earning him the official title of Britain’s Best Van Driver.

A long-time courier and founder of the family-run business Steve the Greek, he provides nationwide services including house removals, same-day deliveries, furniture transport and even pet relocation. But it’s his calm, careful, and ultra-consistent driving that won him the crown.

“People think van driving is all rushing around, it’s not,” said Isidoros.

“I treat every job like I’ve got my own kids in the back seat. That’s the mindset. No speeding. No harsh braking. No drama. Just respect for the road and the people on it.”

In return, Isidoros picked up a £250 prize, custom trophy, and a place in the driving hall of fame or at the very least, a permanent spot on his company’s homepage.

Sten Saar, CEO of Zego, said: “Isidoros is the kind of driver we built our tech for – skilled, responsible and proud of his craft.

“He’s not just a great van driver. He’s one of the safest drivers in the country, full stop.”